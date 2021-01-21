‘Clueless’, ‘We need to find someone better’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans point finger at one man after Boro defeat

Nottingham Forest’s seven-game unbeaten run ended in a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough last night and many Reds fans have been left frustrated at the performance of Cyrus Christie.

Ex-Forest striker Britt Assombalonga put Neil Warnock’s side ahead inside 15 minutes at the City Ground before George Saville doubled the deficit in the second half.

The Reds managed a consolation goal through Loic Mbe Soh in added time but were unable to find a second, with Yuri Ribeiro’s 97th-minute red card capping a frustrating evening for Chris Hughton’s team.

Christie was one of a number of players that struggled in the midweek fixture, not offering enough quality in the final third and struggling at times defensively.

He failed to connect with any of his three crosses or three long balls, lost possession 17 times, and won just three of his seven defensive duels on the night (Sofascore).

7 of these 18 facts about Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton are fake – Can you identify which ones aren’t true?

1 of 18 Chris Hughton is 61 True False

The summer arrival has had the unenviable job of replacing fan favourite Matty Cash and it yet to really convince the City Ground faithful that he is the right man to fill that void.

Last night performances doesn’t seem to have impressed them, with many Forest fans taking to Twitter to voice their frustration:

It was always going to be hard for someone to come in and replicate what Matty Cash achieved here last season. Especially from an incoming loan player. But I mist admit, Christie is yet to convince me he is what we’re missing currently. #NFFC — Nottingham Forest News (@infromthetrent) January 20, 2021

I haven’t been a critic, but I have come to the conclusion that we need to find someone better than Mr Christie. #nffc — Trickygbh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇪🇩🇪 (@Trickygbh) January 20, 2021

Please put any other person at right back instead of Christie, I still don't know what Yates offers either, I think he'd be a great player at league one level so best keep hold of him #nffc — 🤘Slipknottingham 🤘🔴⚪⭐⭐🇪🇺 (@jjc271080) January 20, 2021

The defence, which has looked solid, completely collapsed tonight. I really do not like Christie at all. @BBCRNS #NFFC — Johnny (@johnmarshall888) January 20, 2021

Yuri letting #nffc down massively at the end, share his frustrations, he’s trying but confidence is shot. Can’t get over Knockearts dive at the end, simple back pass to Samba was on even after attempting to turn about 15 times. Watching Christie gets more painful every match. — BenWhitemanPropaganda (@alex_sharp_) January 20, 2021

It’s down to the full backs and they haven’t done it this season to think we went from cash to Christie is laughable — nffc_joe (@JoeNffc) January 20, 2021

Brit instigated that all from the first heated hand bags deliberately putting his head in,

Yuris head had gone since then, one good cross we score , Christie clueless , yates top lad and all but bang average , 2 sloppy goals , no urgency from the go ! 😟😩 #nffc — Rikee (@rikeejohal) January 20, 2021

If we had Cash instead of Christie i genuinely believe we'd be in the playoffs #nffc — Jonny (@Jonny1865) January 20, 2021