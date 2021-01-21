Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Clueless’, ‘We need to find someone better’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans point finger at one man after Boro defeat

Published

7 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest’s seven-game unbeaten run ended in a 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough last night and many Reds fans have been left frustrated at the performance of Cyrus Christie.

Ex-Forest striker Britt Assombalonga put Neil Warnock’s side ahead inside 15 minutes at the City Ground before George Saville doubled the deficit in the second half.

The Reds managed a consolation goal through Loic Mbe Soh in added time but were unable to find a second, with Yuri Ribeiro’s 97th-minute red card capping a frustrating evening for Chris Hughton’s team.

Christie was one of a number of players that struggled in the midweek fixture, not offering enough quality in the final third and struggling at times defensively.

He failed to connect with any of his three crosses or three long balls, lost possession 17 times, and won just three of his seven defensive duels on the night (Sofascore).

The summer arrival has had the unenviable job of replacing fan favourite Matty Cash and it yet to really convince the City Ground faithful that he is the right man to fill that void.

Last night performances doesn’t seem to have impressed them, with many Forest fans taking to Twitter to voice their frustration:


