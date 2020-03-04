‘Clueless’, ‘Useless’ – Have things changed at Millwall since this time last season?

It may seem unlikely but a top-six finish is just about within reach for Millwall.

Their 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Saturday moved them a point closer to the play-off places and leaves them five points behind Preston North End in sixth.

That is not a huge gap, however, it is the fact that there are three teams above them also fighting for that spot that makes a play-off finish seem unlikely.

Whether or not they achieve that, it seems clear that progress has been made since the arrival of Gary Rowett in October last year.

This time last season, the Lions were led by Neil Harris and were flirting with the bottom four not the top six.

After 36 games in 2018/19, Millwall had just 34 points (17 less than they do now), a -16 goal difference and were in 21st–just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

The Lions had just lost 2-1 to 22nd-place Bolton Wanderers and had lost four on the bounce.

But how were the South London club’s fanbase feeling at that time?

In today’s FLW Rewind, we take a look at their reaction to the Bolton loss to find out…

Bolton have not scored for six hours they put two past us in 12 minutes Romeo never even put a tackle in for there second goal — We Don't Run (@sicompany1) March 11, 2019

Harris please do the cluba favour, step down — Mattd1998 (@Matt_MFC_Dawson) March 9, 2019

Disgusting performance always leave it to late to start attacking and showing some fight towards the end. Not good enough down to 21st now. and next couple of games are very tough Fleetwood away here we come 👌👍 — James Perkins (@JamesPerkins97) March 9, 2019

Harris thinks a cup quarter final next Sunday is going to save our season or his job ,how about 3 points at Bolton today and a backs to the wall performance at Brum Wednesday night for a point ,but we ain’t getting nothing clueless Neil clueless — Ian Capp (@IanCapp2) March 9, 2019

Harris out. Clueless. — Eric Ryan (@ericpryan) March 9, 2019

Time to go Harris useless mate — Alan williams (@alan_10mfc) March 9, 2019

Clearly, they were frustrated and annoyed by not just the result against the Trotters but the fact that they were teetering on the edge of the relegation zone.

At this point last season, Millwall were staring down the barrel of a return to League One–the last thing that any Championship club wants.

Now, they’re pushing for the play-offs and an outside chance at promotion to the Premier League–the promised land of English football.

Not only that, they have shown great improvement since the arrival of Rowett in October and have a lot to look forward to after his first summer transfer window and pre-season at the club.

A lot has changed for Millwall in the last 12 months and top six or no top six, things are certainly looking up.