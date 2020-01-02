Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Clueless’ – These Bristol City fans react to unexpected Johnson call

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bristol City fans would have been left disappointed after seeing their side lose 4-0 at home to Brentford on New Year’s Day to see the Robins fall even further down the table as the Bees cement their place in the playoffs.

Robins fans would have been scratching their heads, however, when Lee Johnson decided to make a change on the 28th minute as he chose to take off Niclas Eliasson and bring on centre-back Taylor Moore.

The reason behind the change was that City needed more defensive reinforcements on the pitch following Ashley Williams’ red card in the 15th minute, and with Korey Smith dropping into centre-back for 13 minutes, the midfielder had a torrid time up against Brentford’s attack.

Eliasson has been one of Bristol City’s standout players this season with 10 assists in the Championship this campaign, having just started nine times so far under Johnson in the league.

Centre-back Moore started the season as one of Johnson’s preferred centre-backs following Adam Webster’s move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, and Tomas Kalas’ injury provided the youngster with an opportunity to grab his chance.

The change didn’t go down well with City fans in the ground or online, and here is the best reaction from Bristol City fans to the change during the first half…


