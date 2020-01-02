‘Clueless’ – These Bristol City fans react to unexpected Johnson call

Bristol City fans would have been left disappointed after seeing their side lose 4-0 at home to Brentford on New Year’s Day to see the Robins fall even further down the table as the Bees cement their place in the playoffs.

Robins fans would have been scratching their heads, however, when Lee Johnson decided to make a change on the 28th minute as he chose to take off Niclas Eliasson and bring on centre-back Taylor Moore.

The reason behind the change was that City needed more defensive reinforcements on the pitch following Ashley Williams’ red card in the 15th minute, and with Korey Smith dropping into centre-back for 13 minutes, the midfielder had a torrid time up against Brentford’s attack.

Eliasson has been one of Bristol City’s standout players this season with 10 assists in the Championship this campaign, having just started nine times so far under Johnson in the league.

Test your knowledge of Bristol City with this quiz – Can you get 15 out of 15?

1 of 15 1. Who scored the winning goal in a pre-season friendly over Cheltenham Town? Jonathan Kodjia Aden Flint Lee Tomlin Josh Brownhill

Centre-back Moore started the season as one of Johnson’s preferred centre-backs following Adam Webster’s move to Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, and Tomas Kalas’ injury provided the youngster with an opportunity to grab his chance.

The change didn’t go down well with City fans in the ground or online, and here is the best reaction from Bristol City fans to the change during the first half…

Johnson out, clueless — cianblunt (@cianblunt2) January 1, 2020

Johnson get out — ‘ (@aIexbcfc) January 1, 2020

Really? Eliasson? The ONLY creative player this season. Ok. — Nick Davidson (@njdavidson2) January 1, 2020

where’s the sense in this change this man has 10 assists 😂 — harry (@harrybcfc__) January 1, 2020

The way the club has treated Eliasson this season you wouldn’t blame him wanting to find a new club, city don’t deserve him! 😡 — Jason Monks (@MonksJason) January 1, 2020

I’m not after Johnson’s head but really he’s the only one in the stadium who thinks Eliasson should come off.

On top of that it’s bound to aggravate the crowd.

Stupid decision and Eliasson can’t keep putting up with the treatment he gets from Johnson.

Favourites keep their place! — Dad (@bristoldad18) January 1, 2020