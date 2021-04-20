Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Clueless’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest team announcement v Blackburn Rovers

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can pick up a much-needed win on Tuesday evening, when they return to action against Blackburn Rovers.

The Owls’ survival chances hang by a thread at this moment in time, with Darren Moore’s side sat 23rd in the Championship table, and seven points adrift of safety, with just four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Some of the Hillsborough faithful might feel as though they’ve already blown their chance of retaining their Championship status, after they drew 1-1 with ten-men Bristol City in their last match.

The Sheffield Wednesday starting XI has been announced for their clash with Tony Mowbray’s side at Hillsborough, with Jordan Rhodes replacing Callum Paterson in the only change to the team that started against Bristol City at the weekend.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest team announcement, and it’s safe to say that not many were pleased.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


