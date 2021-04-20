‘Clueless’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest team announcement v Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can pick up a much-needed win on Tuesday evening, when they return to action against Blackburn Rovers.

The Owls’ survival chances hang by a thread at this moment in time, with Darren Moore’s side sat 23rd in the Championship table, and seven points adrift of safety, with just four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Some of the Hillsborough faithful might feel as though they’ve already blown their chance of retaining their Championship status, after they drew 1-1 with ten-men Bristol City in their last match.

The Sheffield Wednesday starting XI has been announced for their clash with Tony Mowbray’s side at Hillsborough, with Jordan Rhodes replacing Callum Paterson in the only change to the team that started against Bristol City at the weekend.

Here's how we line-up for #SHWBLA XI | Westwood, Palmer, Hutchinson, Lees, Börner, Reach, Harris, Pelupessy, Bannan, Windass, Rhodes SUBS | Wildsmith, Urhoghide, Brennan, Penney, Hunt, Shaw, Dele-Bashiru, Green, Paterson Team news in association @theterracelife — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 20, 2021

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest team announcement, and it’s safe to say that not many were pleased.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Neither mind lads. Sleep walk to relegation but you know what… CARRY ON!! No wonder these players don't give a damn. They play no matter what. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) April 20, 2021

State of that — 🇶🇦🇾🇪 (@ejc18671) April 20, 2021

Penney and Dele getting a game earlier then on bench tonight love it — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) April 20, 2021

I just want them to put a shift in. I’ve accepted that we’re down, but I want to see some fight. — variank (@variank_twitch) April 20, 2021

Harris 🤮🤮🤮🤮 — Sam (@SamRaw_) April 20, 2021

Clueless as ever, I think the team is picked out of a tombola in the club shop. — John Ellison ,💙 Blues Guitarist (@johnellison) April 20, 2021

That should confirm it 😭😭 — PriceyOwl (@OwlPricey) April 20, 2021

put us out of misery — Danny🦉 (@Dannyswfc_) April 20, 2021

Relegation incoming — #NoToSuperLeague (@Bennnnnswfc) April 20, 2021