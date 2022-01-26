‘Clueless’, ‘Incredibly lucky’ – These Birmingham City fans debate key figure after Peterborough draw

Birmingham City came from two goals down to salvage a point against Peterborough United last night.

When Jonson Clarke-Harris put the visitors two up in the 67th minute after a very soft penalty was awarded to the visitors, it appeared Blues were set for defeat. However, Gary Gardner pulled one back with five to go before Scott Hogan got a dramatic equaliser minutes later.

Even though it was a great comeback from Lee Bowyer’s men, it didn’t stop fans questioning the boss for what they felt was a very poor display up until late on, as the team struggled to create chances and looked disjointed for large parts.

The main issue for the fan base right now centres on the the ownership but some feel that Bowyer should be doing better as well.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Bowyer from a section of the support on Twitter…

Bowyer incredibly lucky tonight. That was the worst performance, and worst tactical setup, in a long, long time. We actually look threatening when we put crosses in the box too, which begs the question, why has LB had a season-long aversion to playing wingers? #BCFC #BSHLOUT — ToweringZigic (@ToweringZigic) January 25, 2022

Well where to start, no shape, no plan, no composure. Odds are stacked against him but Bowyer has to ask some serious questions of himself and his coaches. We are so short of quality in midfield. #bcfc #BSHLOUT — Gary Cooper 💙 (@gcooper100) January 25, 2022

Pure facts. Lee bowyer has been very disappointing tactically and formation wise clueless. Not sure what’s happened #BCFC #BSHLOUT https://t.co/U8EHNbvb2p — KyleGlew (@KyleGlew1) January 25, 2022

If Juke can no longer score back post headers… it’s time 👋🏻. Also, I know I’m repeating a lot of other tweets but isn’t amazing what a bit width brings… Bowyer shocking tonight – and has been for a while tbh. Off field issues masking some very poor performances. #BCFC — Scott Jinks (@ScottieJinks) January 25, 2022

Bowyer is no better than Karanka and he isn't getting away with murder because used to play for us. We've watched Bela at LB and Hogan RW tonight, there is absolutely no need for it when we have specialists which have played in those positions their entire career #bcfc — Richard Carter (@R_J_Carter) January 25, 2022

We’ve absolutely robbed them tonight. Arguably the worst we’ve played all season. In no way am I “Bowyer Out”, but I’m certainly “Bowyer needs to change” because it ent working. Playing one winger makes 0 sense at all. 2 crosses, 2 goals tonight, not rocket science is it🤷🏻‍♂️#bcfc — Stokes (@_LukeStokes_) January 25, 2022