Birmingham City

‘Clueless’, ‘Incredibly lucky’ – These Birmingham City fans debate key figure after Peterborough draw

Published

2 mins ago

on

Birmingham City came from two goals down to salvage a point against Peterborough United last night.

When Jonson Clarke-Harris put the visitors two up in the 67th minute after a very soft penalty was awarded to the visitors, it appeared Blues were set for defeat. However, Gary Gardner pulled one back with five to go before Scott Hogan got a dramatic equaliser minutes later.

Even though it was a great comeback from Lee Bowyer’s men, it didn’t stop fans questioning the boss for what they felt was a very poor display up until late on, as the team struggled to create chances and looked disjointed for large parts.

The main issue for the fan base right now centres on the the ownership but some feel that Bowyer should be doing better as well.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Bowyer from a section of the support on Twitter…

https://twitter.com/YouBearsssssss/status/1486106518563000322


