‘Clueless’, ‘Got to go’ – Many QPR fans point finger at one man following Swansea defeat

QPR’s winless December continued on Boxing Day after they were easily beaten by promotion-chasing Swansea City in West London.

Mark Warburton’s team have only collected just four points from a possible 24 available in the past month and sit just four points clear of relegation, although Rotherham and Derby have games in hand on the R’s.

Stretching back to the post-lockdown fixtures, it’s just six victories in 30 Championship matches for Warburton, whose side remain 19th following their latest defeat.

The damage was done with two quickfire goals either side of the break, as Andre Ayew opened the scoring for the South Wales outfit on the stroke of half-time, before Jamal Lowe secured the three points for Swansea just nine minutes into the second period.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to QPR in 2020?

1 of 20 They appointed Mark Warburton as manager Yes No

Despite their extremely low budget, and other off the field problems like Bright Osayi-Samuel’s disruptive contract situation, some QPR supporters are starting to lose patience with Warburton.

And here, we’ve been looking at how the Loftus Road faithful have been reacting to his comments following the latest defeat – with some calling for him to be sacked….

Shocking!!! Absolute joke how that interview is broadcast! Saying we miss Kakay and Wallace! Saying George Thomas has been injured! Complete and utter embarrassment of a press conference. The interviewer should be ashamed! — Ian Dallibar (@WholeShow) December 26, 2020

I would honestly respect warburton if he came out and was just honest. Instead of trying to kid us all. Be a man and resign. Cause the board are bottle jobs and won’t sack him. — Reece 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Boothreece92) December 26, 2020

Gaffer needs to walk away with all his staff, management needs a re shuffle and a long hard look at how they are turning this club into how Brentford were for 50 years, we don’t want that do we! — Ian Ayton (@hcroftexec) December 26, 2020

Its a results business and 3 wins in 20 games is not good enough, sick of hearing about rewards and fatigue, he picks the team we don't look like scoring boring sideways football he's lucky the fans are not there! — Stuntman (@Stuntman007) December 26, 2020

I've been one of his toughest critics but today I just feel sorry for him. He has a City background and knows the price of failure. Just feel he doesn't have the tools and he doesn't have say a Warnock's skill-set. Genuine guy…wrong club, wrong time. 😔 — Sniper 0100 (@0100Sniper) December 27, 2020

Sorry but the fans have had enough now. The team selection today was baffling. The defending has not improved, no sign of improvement. Got to go. — Petesaardvark (@petesaardvark) December 26, 2020

Clueless! No plan A let alone plan B. Warburton and board totally inept. Others are right, groundhog day. Please stop the rot before my beloved club are relegated! — lisa richards (@lisarichards13) December 26, 2020

Unfortunately MW is sounding like a broken record with no B side whatsoever. Sad times. — Paul Martin (@paul_martin78) December 26, 2020

Does it really matter what he says. The result speaks for its self. — Grae Kennedy (@wishlon19) December 26, 2020

Same old rubbish, sack him before he can leave the stadium — Louis Harrison (@QPR_Boss123) December 26, 2020