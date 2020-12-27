Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Clueless’, ‘Got to go’ – Many QPR fans point finger at one man following Swansea defeat

QPR’s winless December continued on Boxing Day after they were easily beaten by promotion-chasing Swansea City in West London.

Mark Warburton’s team have only collected just four points from a possible 24 available in the past month and sit just four points clear of relegation, although Rotherham and Derby have games in hand on the R’s.

Stretching back to the post-lockdown fixtures, it’s just six victories in 30 Championship matches for Warburton, whose side remain 19th following their latest defeat.

The damage was done with two quickfire goals either side of the break, as Andre Ayew opened the scoring for the South Wales outfit on the stroke of half-time, before Jamal Lowe secured the three points for Swansea just nine minutes into the second period.

Despite their extremely low budget, and other off the field problems like Bright Osayi-Samuel’s disruptive contract situation, some QPR supporters are starting to lose patience with Warburton.

And here, we’ve been looking at how the Loftus Road faithful have been reacting to his comments following the latest defeat – with some calling for him to be sacked….


