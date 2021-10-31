Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Clueless’, ‘Feel sorry for him’ – These Sheffield United fans debate over one man following Blackpool defeat

Published

25 mins ago

on

Despite being the resounding favourites with bookmakers, Sheffield United slumped to yet another home Championship defeat – this time to Blackpool.

The Blades had come off the back of a 3-2 victory in a Yorkshire derby with Barnsley last weekend, but a few days before that they were defeated at Bramall Lane by Millwall.

United were down to 10 men for the majority of the second half against the Lions but they had all 11 men on the field against the Seasiders yesterday but Neil Critchley’s men were not broken down.

They instead got their own goal in the second half as Keshi Anderson’s strike meant that the Tangerines travelled back over the Pennines with all three points to carry on their momentum, and it was a win that took them into the play-off places.

Questions have to be answered though for the Blades who are suffering from major inconsistency despite having an expensive squad.

The man managing them is Slavisa Jokanovic and fans are starting to show frustration at the Serb’s management – especially after another defeat.

There appears to be a split in the fanbase as to how Jokanovic is perceived and supporters have been debating whether or not he should still be in his job on social media following Saturday’s defeat.


