‘Clueless’, ‘Feel sorry for him’ – These Sheffield United fans debate over one man following Blackpool defeat

Despite being the resounding favourites with bookmakers, Sheffield United slumped to yet another home Championship defeat – this time to Blackpool.

The Blades had come off the back of a 3-2 victory in a Yorkshire derby with Barnsley last weekend, but a few days before that they were defeated at Bramall Lane by Millwall.

United were down to 10 men for the majority of the second half against the Lions but they had all 11 men on the field against the Seasiders yesterday but Neil Critchley’s men were not broken down.

They instead got their own goal in the second half as Keshi Anderson’s strike meant that the Tangerines travelled back over the Pennines with all three points to carry on their momentum, and it was a win that took them into the play-off places.

Questions have to be answered though for the Blades who are suffering from major inconsistency despite having an expensive squad.

The man managing them is Slavisa Jokanovic and fans are starting to show frustration at the Serb’s management – especially after another defeat.

There appears to be a split in the fanbase as to how Jokanovic is perceived and supporters have been debating whether or not he should still be in his job on social media following Saturday’s defeat.

This isn’t good enough at all Jokanovic — Paddys (@PaddysMad) October 30, 2021

Jokanovic on 80k a week and that’s what we get, what’s he thinking bringing Osborn off, clueless — tom (@TJAsoria) October 30, 2021

@Jokanovic has got to be one of the worst managers we’ve had for a long while. On par with Adkins. Absolutely no style and the defending is as bad as I’ve seen since 2014. 15 games in and he hasn’t a clue which players to pick — Nathan Yates ⚔️ (@nathanmyates) October 30, 2021

Jokanovic should he under real pressure. This team should be doing so much better.

Something just not right with this team. — John Curtis (@Johncurtis1889) October 30, 2021

Feel sorry for him. He's the right man. — Justin⚔️ (@Justin300212) October 30, 2021

Slav out absolute fraud #sufc — Lee Colliver (@lee_colliver) October 30, 2021

Surely people's aren't blaming the management team here. Makes no sense, feel for slav here — SUFCMich ⚔️ (@SUFCMich) October 30, 2021

Imagine saying Slav out 😂 clueless some of our fans #sufc — Ｊｏｅ (@JoeSYblade) October 30, 2021

Of the many issues we have, our loser mentality as soon as we concede first will be why we don’t challenge the top six this season. I hope Slav gets the time he needs to change that. #twitterblades #SUFC — Tyrone James (@tyronej1984) October 30, 2021