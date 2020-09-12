Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Clueless’, ‘Embarrassing football’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are furious after opening day loss

Published

6 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest were beaten 2-0 by Queens Park Rangers this afternoon as their Championship season got off to the worst possible start.

The Reds incredibly missed out on the play-offs last season after a dramatic collapse towards the end of the campaign, however a reasonably productive summer in the transfer market had restored some hope around the City Ground.

Yet, Sabri Lamouchi’s side were poor at Loftus Road, with a Lyndon Dykes penalty and a late Ilias Chair strike sealing the points for the Londoners.

Even though Lewis Grabban was surprisingly wasteful in front of goal, particularly with a late chance, the reality is that Forest were pretty toothless in the final third.

For many, that was a problem last season, so the fact Forest have struggled to create chances in today’s game, or last week in the cup defeat to Barnsley, is a worry.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the defeat from Twitter by Forest fans…


