‘Clueless’, ‘Embarrassing football’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are furious after opening day loss

Nottingham Forest were beaten 2-0 by Queens Park Rangers this afternoon as their Championship season got off to the worst possible start.

The Reds incredibly missed out on the play-offs last season after a dramatic collapse towards the end of the campaign, however a reasonably productive summer in the transfer market had restored some hope around the City Ground.

Yet, Sabri Lamouchi’s side were poor at Loftus Road, with a Lyndon Dykes penalty and a late Ilias Chair strike sealing the points for the Londoners.

Even though Lewis Grabban was surprisingly wasteful in front of goal, particularly with a late chance, the reality is that Forest were pretty toothless in the final third.

For many, that was a problem last season, so the fact Forest have struggled to create chances in today’s game, or last week in the cup defeat to Barnsley, is a worry.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the defeat from Twitter by Forest fans…

A long way to go in the season , players still rusty, new players need time to gel, 2nd half much better, youngsters did well etc etc….BUT the poor form continues and I really do worry for Lamouchi from a big picture perspective. Thin ice now. — BCP (@BcpBin) September 12, 2020

I say give it time, but no win since February, no shots on target in last two games and no attacking threat. Played better after conceding again, we need to play more attacking. I know it’s only game one, but carrying on from last season. Hopefully we will turn it around. FTID. — Gary Marriott (@GaryMarriott73) September 12, 2020

Sabri out. Hate to say it — Kieran (@_kierannnn) September 12, 2020

Clueless no plan A never mind plan b and one up top when will we learn hate this season already sorry but someone find me a positive lost 4 in a row — Antony NFFC (@ChappieNFFC) September 12, 2020

This isn’t reactive, it’s been like this months. It’s embarrassing football. It shouldn’t be associated with this football club. — Tom Walters (@Tommyblx) September 12, 2020

I’m all for positivity and continuity but that was awful, the horrible football was palatable whilst we were grinding out results, however, that just isn’t the case anymore. How Yates gets a game is beyond me, he offers nothing. The way that squad is utilised by Sabri is criminal — Blads (@84Blads) September 12, 2020

Not a great start and things need to improve quickly to banish the end of last season blues. Already missing Watson who was the heartbeat of the side but everyone on here saying Sabri has to go are embarrassing. — ANDREW GABBITAS (@GABBITAS66) September 12, 2020