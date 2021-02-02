‘Clueless’, ‘Completely indefensible’ – These Birmingham City fans slam key figure after Wycombe result

Birmingham City were held to a 0-0 draw against Wycombe Wanderers this evening as they fell to 21st in the Championship.

With Gareth Ainsworth’s side currently bottom of the league, this was a great chance for Blues to pick up maximum points, and whilst they had more shots at goal, they couldn’t find a breakthrough.

And, Aitor Karanka came in for criticism for his lack of substitutions in the game. The Spaniard didn’t turn to his bench, which included new signing Sam Cosgrove, until the 90th minute, and he only brought on defender George Friend then, following Marc Roberts’ red card.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, that, along with the result, angered Blues fans, who were not happy with the approach from the side.

So, Karanka came in for fierce criticism after the game, with supporters growing increasingly frustrated at how the team are performing, as well as the worrying results.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

I’d take going to league two to get the spirit and identity of this club back again. KARANKA & DONG OUT. 3/3 #BCFC — Jamie Turner (@jaymeetee) February 2, 2021

Tide turning now against Karanka. I hope Dong steps up and gets rid. Literally anyone would be better than Karanka. Would take Paul Cook/Nigel Pearson straight away #bcfc — Thomas Spurgeon (@ThomasSpurgeon9) February 2, 2021

Feel like karanka still needs time yes tonight was not good enough again but if he keeps us up this season we will have success #kro #bcfc — joseph (@josephmooregil1) February 2, 2021

I’ve been indifferent towards whether Karanka stays or goes, the problems are bigger than the manager, but I think that’s done it for me tonight. Dominated the game without creating many chances & he doesn’t use any of the 5 attackers on the bench. Completely indefensible #bcfc — Josh MacDonald (@joshmac90) February 2, 2021

Can't even beat a team that were smashed 7-2 a few days ago…… Karanka is clueless, the most overrated manager since Zola!

Why didn't Cosgrove get a run out? We made 1 sub all game and that was in the 90th minute!!!!!!! I GIVE UP! 🙄 #BCFC — 0range T3mplar 🇬🇧 (@Orang3T) February 2, 2021

Karanka is more clueless than Lee Clark #facts #bcfc — Josh Hull (@JoshuaJHull) February 2, 2021