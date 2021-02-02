Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Clueless’, ‘Completely indefensible’ – These Birmingham City fans slam key figure after Wycombe result

Birmingham City were held to a 0-0 draw against Wycombe Wanderers this evening as they fell to 21st in the Championship.

With Gareth Ainsworth’s side currently bottom of the league, this was a great chance for Blues to pick up maximum points, and whilst they had more shots at goal, they couldn’t find a breakthrough.

And, Aitor Karanka came in for criticism for his lack of substitutions in the game. The Spaniard didn’t turn to his bench, which included new signing Sam Cosgrove, until the 90th minute, and he only brought on defender George Friend then, following Marc Roberts’ red card.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, that, along with the result, angered Blues fans, who were not happy with the approach from the side.

So, Karanka came in for fierce criticism after the game, with supporters growing increasingly frustrated at how the team are performing, as well as the worrying results.

