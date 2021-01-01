‘Clueless’, ‘Childish’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at key figure over recent admission

Sheffield Wednesday continue their search to find Tony Pulis’ successor, after the club parted company with the former Stoke City boss.

Pulis was only appointed as the Owls’ manager back in November, but for one reason or another, positive results were hard to come by, with the club still occupying a spot in the relegation places.

But the club’s owner Dephon Chansiri has come in for some criticism for his decision to sack Pulis after just 45 days in charge at Hillsborough. You only have to look on the club’s social media pages to see that plenty of supporters are eager to see Chansiri depart in the near future.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live), Chansiri revealed that he would be willing to sell the club to the supporters.

“If you (the fans) want to buy me out, you buy me out. If you don’t want me, I don’t mind.”

It’s safe to say that Chansiri’s recent comments on the current ownership situation sparked a reaction on social media amongst Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I don’t think thats true. He does care. But he’s right. If someone has the right money, he’ll sell. — J (@the_geeker) December 31, 2020

We gonna start a whip round? — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) December 31, 2020

Why have the fans got to buy him out? Maybe there’s a credible businessman out there who actually knows what he’s doing — Chris Milner (@CeeJayMilner) December 31, 2020

Same childish answer as always. Start getting it right or accept one of the many offers he’s supposedly had! 🧐 — Chris Walters (@ChrisWa79175558) December 31, 2020

Hang on a minute. I’ll check behind the sofa cushions………….

Will 5p , a button and 7 smarties cover it? — Chris B 🦉 (@bowler1867) December 31, 2020

The answer I’m looking for is “I understand and appreciate the fan’s frustrations. Let’s work together to try alleviate the issues.” Instead we get this petulant drivel. — Christian Betts (@christianbetts) December 31, 2020

No surprises there then. — Al Short (@AlJShort) December 31, 2020

Just makes him even more unlikable coming out with stuff like this. — Lee Woodhouse ™ (@lee_woodhouse87) December 31, 2020

He’s the worst person on earth easily https://t.co/RqYjYk9qPT — Oliver (@Oliverswfc_) December 31, 2020

Not doing himself any favours this morning. Just more proof he’s absolutely clueless https://t.co/AiAY6RzjnS — Callum Watson (@CallumWatson_3) December 31, 2020

Where’s that few hundred million quid I lost down settee https://t.co/kBd3PtYNfT — Cam (@wardy1867_) December 31, 2020