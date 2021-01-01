Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Clueless', 'Childish' – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at key figure over recent admission

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday continue their search to find Tony Pulis’ successor, after the club parted company with the former Stoke City boss. 

Pulis was only appointed as the Owls’ manager back in November, but for one reason or another, positive results were hard to come by, with the club still occupying a spot in the relegation places.

But the club’s owner Dephon Chansiri has come in for some criticism for his decision to sack Pulis after just 45 days in charge at Hillsborough. You only have to look on the club’s social media pages to see that plenty of supporters are eager to see Chansiri depart in the near future.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live), Chansiri revealed that he would be willing to sell the club to the supporters.

“If you (the fans) want to buy me out, you buy me out. If you don’t want me, I don’t mind.”

It’s safe to say that Chansiri’s recent comments on the current ownership situation sparked a reaction on social media amongst Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

