‘Clueless and directionless’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated by club announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the academy players that have been retained and released, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Despite the fact that the Championship season has just got back underway and will run until August, at youth level the 2019/20 campaign was brought to an end back in May.

With contracts set to expire at the end of June, Wednesday announced today which academy players have been retained and which have been released.

The Owls have triggered one-year extensions in the deals of U23s goalkeeper Josh Render and midfielder Ben Hughes, while Ciaran Brennan has signed a new contract with the club.

Omar Damba, Jordan O’Brien, Fraser Preston, Jack Stobbs, Jack Lee, Connor Kirby, Joe West, and Preslav Borukov will all leave the club, with their deals set to expire at the end of June.

At U18 level, Luke Jackson, Luke Cox, Lewis Farmer, Charlie Reaney, Declan Thompson, and Charles Hagan have all been handed new deals and will step up into the U23s next term.

Toby Kenyon, Elliott Vasalo, L’Varn Brandy, Sam Oliver, and Michael Ellery have all been released by the club.

In the announcement on the club website, Wednesday noted that they “would like to place on record its thanks to all those leaving the club and wish them all the best for the future”.

The news doesn’t appear to have gone down well with parts of the Hillsborough faithful, with some fans taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Read their reaction here:

Why’ve we let Kirby go 😡 — JBH (@JBH_swfc) June 23, 2020

Gutted for Kirby and Borukov — Liam 🏠 (@LiamK2292) June 23, 2020

We don’t know what we are doing down Hillsborough do we 🤦‍♀️ — markowl 🦉 (@johnada75157425) June 23, 2020

Sorry but whoever made these decisions was on the fosters yesterday — Josh (@S6_josh08) June 23, 2020

Kirby Preston and borukov. Bad moves letting them go — Poo (@pooswfc) June 23, 2020

Really disappointed that @ConnorKirby98 has been released. Still think he’s got a bright future ahead and will continue to look it for him. All the best. — Greg Hop (@gregowl) June 23, 2020

Borukov and Kirby 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Woody 🦉 (@L0uisW00d) June 23, 2020

Think it’s a bad decision letting Borukov go he seemed a promising young player and would be a cracking league 1 player if we were to go down imo🤷‍♂️ — tw (@tomwatson69) June 23, 2020

Shows just how clueless and directionless this club really is. We need a full reform top to bottom — Whitto (@AWhitto) June 23, 2020