Club’s transfer stance revealed in pursuit of West Brom star

Al Hilal have ‘no intention’ of raising the €15m bid that they have made for West Brom’s Matheus Pereira.

The Brazilian was a rare positive for Albion as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, as he contributed 11 goals and six assists.

Unsurprisingly, that form has caught the attention of plenty of clubs, with Pereira having regularly been linked with a move away in recent weeks. However, there haven’t been many offers forthcoming, with the Saudi giants making the first move after it was stated they had offered €15m for the player.

That’s below the number that the Baggies had hoped to receive for the influential playmaker and Goal have revealed that Al Hilal are not going to return with an improved offer moving forward.

Instead, their approach is that they will look to take advantage of Pereira’s desire to leave as the window progresses, hoping that Albion will eventually accept the bid they have put forward.

The West Midlands outfit will want an auction to develop for the ex-Sporting CP man, who is though to be on the radar of West Ham among others.

The verdict

There’s no way that Albion should be accepting such a low offer for Pereira as it’s significantly below his true worth.

You could argue that because they may need to sell to buy, it would be beneficial to sort a move swiftly, but they shouldn’t be bullied into taking any offer for their talisman.

So, they are right to leave this for now, as there will surely be Premier League clubs willing to pay much more than €15m in the coming weeks.

