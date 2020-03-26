Club’s stance revealed as Nottingham Forest plot move for 28-y/o attacker

Galatasaray are ready to “evaluate offers” for striker Mbaye Diagne, amid reported transfer interest from Nottingham Forest.

The Senegalese forward was the Turkish Super League’s top scorer with 30 goals last season, joining Gala midway through the season from Kasimpasa.

But after signing Radamel Falcao in the summer, Diagne became out of favour in Turkey, and was subsequently sent out on loan to Club Brugge where he has scored four goals in six league games thus far.

As per Takvim via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest have been linked with Diagne’s signature as Sabri Lamouchi prepares to bolster his squad ahead of next season, where they could be playing in the top-flight.

Now, Turkish media outlet Milliyet claim that Gala are ready to “evaluate offers” for the 28-year-old, hinting that a potential departure could well be likely.

Forest’s leading goalscorer, Lewis Grabban, has scored 17 goals this season, spearheading Forest to within contention of a play-off finish.

But now approaching the age of 33, Lamouchi could look to strengthen his attacking options in the summer, with the likes of Nuno da Costa and Tyler Walker struggling to make an impact in the second-half of the season.

The Verdict

It could be a real coup for Forest if they managed to sign Diagne – scoring 30 goals in what is a competitive league over Turkey is really impressive.

You have to wonder why he did end up Galatasaray on loan after such a brilliant season in front of goal, however he has a decent record with Brugge in Belgium, so it shows he’s a natural goalscorer.

I personally don’t feel as if Forest can go into another season in the Championship with just Grabban and Walker/Da Costa as his back-up. It isn’t enough.

