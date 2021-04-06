Club’s stance on potential Bournemouth reunion at Celtic clarified

Celtic are reportedly open to bringing Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes in as their director of football alongside the appointment of Eddie Howe.

According to the Scottish Sun, one of the assurances that the former Cherries boss wants ahead of taking the job is that Hughes, who he worked with during his long spell at the Vitality Stadium, joins him at the Scottish club.

The report claims that Celtic, who are looking for a new director of football, are open to that idea but it would mean moving away from plans that were already being put in place.

The talks are understood to be ongoing over a deal that will see Howe take charge at the Glasgow club with the Hoops optimistic he could be appointed as Neil Lennon’s successor later this week – though he may not take charge until the summer.

Howe has been out of a job since leaving Bournemouth after their relegation last summer and remains available despite being linked to a number of Championship opportunities over the past year.

The Verdict

This may be something of a worrying development for Bournemouth and supporters of the club.

Hughes has been an important figure in recent years and with a fair bit of uncertainty surrounding the Cherries future – both in terms of what division they’ll be playing in and who will be in charge next year – losing him would be a blow.

You’d imagine that linking back up with Howe at a big club like Celtic would be hugely appealing to the 31-year-old – particularly having been born in Glasgow and represented Scotland.