Going into the January transfer window, it seems as though one position that Ipswich Town are looking to strengthen, is at centre forward.

It has been an excellent campaign for the Tractor Boys so far, following their promotion back to the Championship from League One at the end of the previous campaign.

Kieran McKenna's side currently sit second in the table, level on points with league leaders Leicester City, and ten points clear of the play-offs spots, meaning they are on course to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

However, that centre forward has yet to fully fire for the Tractor Boys this season, with just ten goals coming from their four natural senior options in that position.

As a result, it seems as though Ipswich have now identified another potential target to boost their firepower from that area, come the turn of the year.

Ipswich keen on January move for Fulham player

According to recent reports from The East Anglian Daily Times, the Tractor Boys have enquired about the possibility of taking Jay Stansfield on loan from Fulham once the market reopens.

The striker is currently on loan with Ipswich's Championship rivals Birmingham City, who he joined back in the summer, after spending last season in League One with his dad Adam's former club, Exeter City.

Since making the move to St Andrew's, the versatile 21-year-old has scored five goals and provided one assist in 19 Championship games for the Blues this season.

Indeed, the promise he has shown in the wake of that temporary switch to the Midlands, could make him a useful option for McKenna's side, should they convince Fulham to recall the striker from Birmingham, to send him to Portman Road instead.

But if Ipswich did manage to do that, then there is certainly an argument that other clubs, ought to be ready to move quickly, to secure the services of another player currently on the books at Portman Road.

Freddie Ladapo having a tough season at Ipswich

While things are generally going rather well for Ipswich as they pursue a second consecutive promotion this season, one individual things have yet to work for, is Freddie Ladapo.

Having joined the Tractor Boys on a free transfer from Rotherham United back in the summer of 2022, the striker then went on to play an important role in the club's promotion to the Championship last season, in his debut campaign in East Anglia.

This season however, has gone in a rather different direction for Ladapo, who has featured in just 14 of Ipswich's 22 Championship league outings this season, with only one of those appearances coming as part of the starting lineup, in a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday back in September.

Freddie Ladapo Ipswich Town record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 18 4 2 2022/23 League One 53 21 2 As of 20th December 2023

As a result, the potential signing of Stansfield for Ipswich, should surely have clubs elsewhere ready to pounce for Ladapo in next month's window.

With Ladapo already struggling for game time in McKenna's side, the addition of another striker such as Stansfield - who will no doubt be expected to play consistently during a loan spell - would likely push Ladapo further down the pecking order at Portman Road.

That could mean that Ipswich would be willing to let him move on at that point, both in order to give him the chance to get the game time he will want right now, and recoup some of the funds they may have to invest in the window.

Meanwhile, the fact that Ladapo has previous won three promotions from League One - twice with Rotherham and once with Ipswich - while also previously producing a respectable return for a struggling Millers side in the Championship, means the striker ought to be an appealing target for a number of Football League clubs.

Beyond that, at 30-years-old, still has time remaining in his career to make a mark, while still providing what could be viewed as useful experience by plenty of potentially interested sides.

As a result, you could make a case for the suggestion that signing Stansfield from Fulham, may not only benefit Ipswich Town themselves, but potentially any other club who is smart and quick enough to react to that, by making a move of their own, for Freddie Ladapo.