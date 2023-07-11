Swansea City striker Kyle Joseph is attracting interest from League One sides and clubs in Scotland, according to this morning's update from Darren Witcoop.

The young forward has spent much of his spell at the Swansea.com Stadium out on loan, joining Cheltenham Town during the 2021/22 season and then heading to third-tier outfit Oxford United last term.

He managed to perform reasonably well at both clubs - but it's unclear whether he will be allowed to go out on loan again or not - with manager Michael Duff refusing to rush into a decision.

Duff and Joseph worked together at Cheltenham - and that's an advantage the former has when judging whether the latter could be useful for him during the 2023/24 campaign and potentially beyond.

What is Kyle Joseph's stance?

The 21-year-old is keen to play regular first-team football and it's unclear whether he will have the opportunity to do that next term.

Joel Piroe is at the club at the moment but he could depart, potentially giving Joseph an opportunity to secure a place in the matchday squad.

Morgan Whittaker is another forward option - but he often plies his trade on the wing.

One player that could potentially limit Joseph's game time though is Jerry Yates, who is reportedly on the verge of joining the Welsh side from Blackpool.

Yates can operate on the wing - but Duff may want to play him more centrally and if he does - it would be difficult to see Joseph starting too many games unless the Swans operate with two strikers up top.

Admittedly, that's a real possibility but as long as Piroe and Yates are still at the club, a starting spot will be hard to nail down for the 21-year-old.

Even if Piroe comes in, the Welsh outfit could recruit another forward because they could generate a sizeable fee for the Dutchman.

What stance should Michael Duff take on Kyle Joseph's Swansea City future?

This is a difficult one to weigh up because which formation Duff decides to go with will probably determine the amount of game time he wins.

If Duff plays two up top, Joseph could be a valuable player to have from the bench.

The 21-year-old did reasonably well out on loan - but it would be difficult to see him becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Swansea.com Stadium next term - especially with Yates looking set to join.

If he isn't going to start regularly, Duff should probably look to send him out on loan again because that will give the young forward the best possible chance to develop into a player that's ready to take on the Championship.

It may be worth extending his contract by an extra year before he goes out on loan though - because he will only have one year left on his contract next year.

If he does very well out on loan, that could come back to bite the Swans because they won't have a huge amount of power at the negotiating table. Getting him tied down to a new deal and then sending him out on loan seems like the most sensible option at this point.