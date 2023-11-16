Highlights Trabzonspor are impressed with Paul Onuachu's form and want to add an option-to-buy clause to his loan move from Southampton.

Onuachu has scored six goals in eight appearances for Trabzonspor since joining the Turkish club in September.

The striker only signed for Southampton in January, but failed to score for the Saints as they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Trabzonspor are keen to speak to Southampton about adding an option-to-buy to Paul Onuachu's loan move.

That's according to a report from Turkish outlet Sabah, who say that those at the striker's loan club have been impressed with his form so far.

How did things go for Onuachu at Southampton?

Onuachu only joined Southampton in this year's January transfer window, signing from Belgian side Genk for a fee reported to be worth around €21.6million.

However, the striker was unable to score in 11 appearances for the club last season, only four of which were from the start, as the Saints were relegated from the Premier League.

Having made just one appearance in the League Cup for the club at the start of the this season, Onuachu was allowed to make a move to Turkey to join Trabzonspor on loan in September.

Since then, the 29-year-old has gone on to score six goals in eight league appearances for Trabzonspor at the start of this season, helping them to fourth place in the current Turkish top-flight standings.

As a result, it seems as though his loan club, are now keen to give themselves the chance to secure Onuachu's services, on a longer term basis.

What is Trabzonspor's transfer plan for Onuachu?

According to this latest update, Trabzonspor are now planning to speak to Southampton about adding an option-to-buy to Onuachu's loan move.

It is claimed that Southampton previously wanted to add such a clause to the deal when the striker first made the move to Turkey, when the option would have supposedly been worth €15million.

Trabzonspor apparently knocked back that suggestion at the time, but are now keen to include such a clause in the deal, having been impressed with his form so far this season.

However, the Turkish side are said to want the fee included in that option, to be less than the €15million previously mooted by Southampton.

As things stand, Onuachu has a contract with Southampton until the end of the 2025/26 season, meaning they are in a strong position to negotiate over the future of the Nigerian international.

Where are Southampton in the Championship?

Following their relegation at the end of last season, Southampton have made a reasonably strong start to life back in the Championship.

The Saints have picked up 30 points from 16 league games under new manager Russell Martin, meaning they now sit fourth in the second-tier table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Following the international break, Southampton are due to return to action on Saturday 25th November, when they travel to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield Town.

Should Southampton add an option-to-buy to Onuachu's Trabzonspor loan?

It would seem to make sense for Southampton to add an option-to-buy to this loan move for Onuachu.

The striker never really settled in to make an impact at St Mary's last season, while he was unable to really get a look in under Martin at the start of this season either.

Given their form in front of goal so far this season as well, it also appears as though they are unable to cope without him in attack, especially with summer signing Ross Stewart still to come in after injury as well.

As a result, agreeing to a clause such as this, which ought to give them the chance to get some sort of return on their investment, that has otherwise never really worked out for them.