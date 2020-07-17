‘Clubs like Birmingham and Middlesbrough’ – The next step for Gerhard Struber? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There is no denying that Gerhard Struber has made an impact since joining Barnsley.

Albeit, the Tykes still find themselves in the relegation zone but plenty of their performances have not warranted that of a team fighting to avoid the drop, with the 43-year-old making a noticeable difference to the Yorkshire club.

Naturally, with Barnsley’s status in the Championship for next season uncertain, many clubs may be looking at Struber and thinking he could be lured away, especially if Barnsley do go down.

Do you think any Championship clubs should be eyeing up Gerhard Struber if he leaves Barnsley? If so, who and why?

The team here at FLW discuss…..

George Harbey

I think that Birmingham City and Middlesbrough should be all over this to be honest, especially if Neil Warnock leaves Boro at the end of the season.

Admittedly, I had my doubts when Struber was appointed by Barnsley in November, as I felt like they needed a more experienced man in charge to help steer them away from safety.

Of course, the odds are still stacked against Barnsley and it looks as if the Tykes will be relegated to League One, but you can’t disagree or ignore the differences Struber has made at Oakwell since his appointment.

He has turned Barnsley into a really attractive team to watch. They are exciting to watch going forward and have plenty of young, talented, energetic players all fitting into his style of play to a tee.

Not many managers have Marcelo Bielsa under so much pressure, and the Argentine was in a frenzy last night as they narrowly beat the Tykes by a goal to nil.

When you look at Blues and Boro, you aren’t going to get a massive pot of money to work with, but Struber has operated under a really tight budget at Barnsley and impressed a lot of people.

He is still young at the age of 43, and I think he could be an exciting appointment.

George Dagless

Potentially.

He’s clearly a good man motivator and has good views on playing styles from a modern point of view.

Certainly, Barnsley have played some nice stuff and perhaps with a better shot conversion rate they’d be staying up for sure.

If he can produce that elsewhere with players that can score he could be a good manager but, ultimately, I find it hard to see another side going for him at this stage.

I just think other clubs are looking elsewhere judging by speculation at the moment.

Alfie Burns

Your clubs like Birmingham and Middlesbrough have to be considering someone like Struber, who has been magnificent for Barnsley since taking over at Oakwell.

Don’t be single-minded because Barnsley are heading for League One, they are going down with such a fight and had Struber been in-charge for the entire season, they would’ve been safe.

Birmingham and Middlesbrough need fresh direction now and either of them could benefit from what Struber brings.

However, Barnsley are going to want to keep him in League One. He would, in my eyes, lead them back into the Championship and although it is a long way off, he could help them establish back in the second-tier.

Other clubs will be lurking, but Barnsley have to retain him.