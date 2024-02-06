Leeds United have a number of players within their current squad who many outsiders believe can reach extremely high ceilings of potential throughout their respective careers.

That is why the short-term focus for all at Elland Road is to achieve a first-time promotion back to the Premier League, which they're currently in a three-way battle for alongside fellow relegated side Southampton, and this Championship season's surprise package in Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town outfit.

The star performer so far in Daniel Farke's first season in West Yorkshire is unquestionably Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, who has 12 goals and seven assists in 27 league appearances to date.

However, behind him has been 17-year-old Archie Gray, who hasn't looked out of place in the side all campaign despite only making his professional debut last August.

Former Leeds United man reacts to Archie Gray situation

One man who knows all about coming through the ranks at Thorp Arch and breaking into the first-team picture at the club is former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

The Beverley-born shot-stopper went on to make 119 senior appearances for the Whites before moving on to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers when Leeds were relegated from the top flight in 2004.

Robinson has been speaking to MOT Leeds News regarding Gray's current predicament, just weeks after he signed a fresh long-term deal at his boyhood club.

“The main motivation is keeping one of the best young talents in England at the moment,” Robinson said.

“He’s a fantastic talent, the way that he’s come into the team and played this season, so also rewarding him as well.

Archie Gray - Leeds United 23/24 Stats (Championship Only) Total Matches Played 28 Matches Started 26 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes per Game 0.5 Passing Accuracy per Game (%) 84 Clean Sheets 7 Interceptions per Game 0.6 Tackles per Game 2.1 Balls Recovered per Game 5.2 Dribbled Past per Game 0.8 Average Rating 6.81 All stats as per SofaScore (Correct as of February 6th 2024)

“The player deserves to be rewarded and on a salary that matches the rest of the first-team and starting XI because that’s what he is now. He plays week in and week out.

Robinson went on to add that the Leeds hierarchy are doing all they can to protect a key asset, as clubs higher up the football pyramid look to prize away the England Under-20 international.

“Yes the club are protecting their asset further down the line because the vultures will come after him, that’s natural, that’s what happens," Robinson added.

“With the quality of the player and how he’s playing, bigger clubs around England and the world will look at him without a shadow of a doubt, clubs in the Champions League because of his age and how he’s adapted to playing first-team football, and the quality of player that he is.”

Transfer interest in Archie Gray

As Gray has signed a new long-term deal at Elland Road, naturally his value is going to increase after making 28 league appearances and showing such maturity in all of those performances.

The youngster has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs in particular, which included a report from the Daily Mail back in November which claimed that Liverpool were readying a bid for his services in the upcoming summer transfer window, which could cost a fee north of £40 million.

Gray has subsequently been compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold, due to his ability to play at full-back or in the centre of midfield.

However, the roles have been reversed in this situation, as Gray hasn't ever looked out of place in defence, which in part led to the departure of Luke Ayling in January.

His more natural position though is in the centre of the park, where he featured in the first ten games of the season until he was put in at right-back by Farke, which allowed Glen Kamara to come into the engine room.

Leeds United hold the power in any scenario

The best aspect of these rumours is that Leeds held the stronger bargaining power initially, and this has only developed further after the aforementioned recent developments.

United still must be careful when continuing his development, as Gray will still be in the infancy of his career for the upcoming seasons.

It will be interesting to see what happens to the youngster if Farke's side regain their top flight status, but nothing can take away the fact Gray has been one of the leading lights across the second tier in 2023-24.