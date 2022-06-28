Club’s demands outlined as Sunderland push for transfer ahead of Huddersfield Town

AFC Wimbledon are demanding £1m for Jack Rudoni and want the majority of that payment up-front amid interest from Sunderland and Huddersfield Town.

Rudoni impressed last season for Wimbledon in League One, despite the club dropping down into the fourth tier.

The midfielder, 21, made 41 appearances in League One, scoring 12 goals and also managing to register five assists.

As per a report from the Northern Echo, Sunderland have seen two bids for Rudoni rejected, whilst Huddersfield have had one.

It’s claimed within the article that Wimbledon are hoping for a £1m fee for Rudoni after his fine 12 months. They are also looking for the majority of that potential fee up-front rather than in instalments.

There’s no indication that Rudoni will force a move out of Wimbledon this summer and he’s returned to pre-season training under Johnnie Jackson.

The year prior to 2021/22, Rudoni scored four goals and registered three assists in League One, so had a significant upturn in his form over the last season, when 38 of those 41 appearances were in the starting line-up.

The Verdict

Rudoni has been superb over the last 12 months and it’s little surprise for Wimbledon to be holding out for the best deal possible.

£1m up-front would be very reasonable for the 21-year-old, particularly given the interested parties here.

Sunderland and Huddersfield reportedly having bids turned down already means there’s going to be a bidding war, which naturally drives the price up.

