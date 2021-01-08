Clubs begin to circle around Nottingham Forest midfielder

Four clubs are targeting a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Jake Taylor, according to the player’s agent.

Taylor has come through the ranks at Forest, but is yet to make his first-team debut for the club despite impressing out on loan.

Last season, the 22-year-old scored seven goals on loan at Port Vale, with five of those strikes coming in League Two.

This season, he has impressed in League Two once again, this time at Scunthorpe United, but has returned to the City Ground in the past week.

A permanent move away from the club looks to be on the cards for Taylor before the end of this season, with his agent, Phil Sproson, providing the latest on the player’s future.

Speaking to Stoke on Trent Live, he said: “He has always said to me, ‘let’s see what Port Vale say’. Vale were the first club I contacted once I knew from Forest what they wanted to do. I had to do that out of respect for the football club and Jake wanting me to do that as well.

“This is what is happening, this is what you have to do and these are the boy’s expectations.”

“Since then there have been probably four clubs that have shown a genuine interest, two of which want to meet and two of which…I know it’s ongoing.

“So, it is totally in Vale’s hands.”

Taylor put pen to paper on a new deal at Forest last January, and was given the chance to train under Sabri Lamouchi in the summer.

The Verdict

Taylor is 22 now, and if he isn’t going to make it at Forest, then he has to go elsewhere and play regularly.

After doing well in League Two last season, I was surprised that a move to League One didn’t materialise, and instead he returned to the fourth tier.

If he can find his feet in League One and settle down, then he could well play his way back up to the Championship and prove his current employers wrong.