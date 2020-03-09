Clubs across Europe targeting summer move for Swansea assist-king

Burnley and Vitesse Arnhem are both reportedly interested in a summer move for Swansea City midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the youngster providing five assists since his arrival on loan from Chelsea in January.

According to The Sun, both sides are hoping to take the 20-year-old on loan next season following his impressive displays for the Swans and Charlton Athletic this season.

The report adds that either club would have to offer Chelsea some sort of guarantee over the number of minutes Gallagher would be afforded, although the Blues do have a pre-existing relationship with Vitesse that has seen a number of their youth prospects spend time on loan in the Eredivisie.

Frank Lampard is also said to have been keeping a keen eye on Gallagher and could be tempted to introduce him into the first team next year, with the former midfielder favouring young players this season.

In the past the attacking midfielder has expressed a desire to earn a place at Chelsea and pre-season is likely to prove key in determining whether he leaves on loan again.

The verdict

Gallagher has shown himself to be very much up to standard in the Championship and it is no surprise he has caught the eye of Premier League clubs.

Swansea will likely be desperate to keep hold of him, but unless they can earn promotion it appears unlikely that retaining his services would be possible.

A move to Vitesse or remaining at Chelsea are also an option, but a Premier League loan move is perhaps the best decision at this stage in his career.