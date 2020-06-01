Club willing to listen to offers for reported Nottingham Forest and Stoke City transfer target

Dundee United are willing to listen to offers for Lawrence Shankland, amid reported interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest and Stoke City.

Forest and Stoke have both been linked with the striker, as per the Daily Record, as both Sabri Lamouchi and Michael O’Neill look to strengthen their squads this summer.

After scoring 34 goals for Ayr United last season, Shankland joined Dundee United in the summer and he has since been on fire for the Scottish Championship side.

The 24-year-old has scored 29 goals in 35 appearances for both club and country this term, netting 28 of those goals for United since arriving at Tannadice in the summer.

Despite penning a three-year deal in the summer, though, sporting director Tony Asghar has told BBC Scotland that the club will consider offers for Shankland due to their financial situation.

He said: “If bids come in, we’ll have to look at them. [We’ll assess] the situation financially, whether it’s going to help the club long term. [It is] strange times, but ultimately we definitely want to hold on to him.

“Lawrence has two years left on his contract and I know he is really happy where he is. He is looking forward to playing for us in the Premiership.

“It will be interesting how the market is going to play. Everyone says there will be no transfer signings; I don’t see that. Clubs are always going to try to enhance their squad and sign players.”

Forest will be hopeful of winning promotion to the Premier League once the season restarts on the 20th of June, whereas Stoke will be looking to secure their Championship status for another year.

The Verdict

This is big news for whoever wishes to sign Shankland, as could be available for a bargain price despite his goalscoring exploits.

He has been prolific in the Scottish leagues, and even though the Championship is a much higher standard, he clearly knows where the net is.

I feel that he would be best off joining Stoke, though, as he is likely to gain more regular game time at the bet365 Stadium than at the City Ground.