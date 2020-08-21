Club turn attention to Watford player after failed transfer Manchester City pursuit

La Liga side Valencia are interested in signing Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue, according to Super Deporte.

Watford’s squad is set to be raided this summer following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League, with the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Danny Welbeck among those attracting interest.

According to Super Deporte, French midfielder Etienne Capoue is now said to be attracting interest from Spain, with Valencia weighing up a move for the 32-year-old.

Capoue made 30 appearances for Watford in the Premier League last season, registering three assists in what turned out to be a disappointing campaign for the Hertfordshire outfit.

The defensive midfielder has featured 170 times for Watford since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, and has another two years left on his contract at Vicarage Road.

Valencia are reportedly set to turn their attention away from Manchester City’s Yangel Herrera, with Javi Gracia now plotting a potential reunion with Capoue.

The Verdict

Capoue has been a great servant for Watford in his five years with the club, but if Watford could get him some sort of fee for his services this summer, then it should be a no-brainer to sell him.

He’s 32 years of age now and only has two years left on his contract, so this summer will probably be the last time Watford can demand a reasonably large fee for the midfielder.

They have a plethora of options in the middle of the park already, and Vladimir Ivic is going to want to strengthen his squad even more.