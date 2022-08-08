Club to launch seven-figure transfer move for Sheffield United player

Sheffield United player Sander Berge could be on his way out of the exit door at Bramall Lane this summer, with Club Brugge preparing a big seven-figure bid for his services, according to Voetball.

Berge joined the Blades when they were in the Premier League to plenty of fanfare, with United praised for having landed such a talent.

However, the player’s time in the top flight produced just 25 starts with four goal contributions from the centre of the field and with Sheffield United relegated down to the Championship, it looked like he could be allowed to leave on a transfer deal.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield United sign Tommy Doyle on loan from? Liverpool Chelsea Manchester United Manchester City

Instead though, the midfielder stayed with the Blades and has become a solid part of their team in the second tier. Last season, he was a first-team regular and played in 31 league games with eight goal contributions. This campaign, he has already featured in both fixtures.

Now though, the player may finally be about to seal a Sheffield United exit, with Club Brugge plotting a big bid to land him. Having sold a player of their own to raise funds for a potential Berge move, they could now splash up to £15m on the midfielder to take the player to Belgium.

Whilst Sheffield United might not want to let go of one of their key players, an eight-figure bid could be tempting – and with Club Brugge preparing a transfer offer, they may allow Berge to leave if such a high bid comes in for his services this transfer window.

The Verdict

Whilst Sander Berge is a very good midfielder and is very good at Championship level, if Club Brugge make the offer to sign him then selling the player could be a solid move.

Even though the Blades will want to have Berge in the centre for them and it would be a blow to see him leave Bramall Lane, £15m is a lot of money for a Championship team. It could offset the money they have already spent and could help them improve the first-team squad in other positions.

As for the player, he would no doubt jump at the chance to potentially play in the Belgian top flight and potentially in European competition with Club Brugge. They could offer the midfielder both, so it would be hard for the player to not seal a transfer to the team.

If Sheffield United keep Berge, then he will be excellent for them this season but if such a big transfer bid is made, they may have to accept the bid this transfer window.