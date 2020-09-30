Club submit transfer offer for Bristol City player as Celtic continue to lurk

Fenerbahce have submitted a €3million bid for Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson, according to Turkish media outlet Yeni Safak.

Eliasson’s future at Ashton Gate is looking uncertain, with the winger entering the final year of his contract at the club.

With the likes of Aston Villa and Celtic being linked with his signature, it remains to be seen whether City look to cash-in before the transfer window closes, or whether they risk losing him for free next summer.

Celtic are said to have been plotting a move for the 24-year-old, who registered 12 assists in 37 Sky Bet Championship appearances last term, with scouts watching him in action against Aston Villa last week.

But they could be pipped to his signature by Fenerbahce, who according to Yeni Safak, have tabled a €3million bid for the left-sided speedster.

It is claimed that Fenerbahce have identified Eliasson as a potential replacement for loanee Garry Rodrigues, with manager Selahattin Baki said to have spoken to City directly in an attempt to get a deal done.

The Verdict

€3million could be a lot for Bristol City to turn down given Eliasson’s contract situation at the club.

It is worrying that he hasn’t put pen to paper on a new deal as of yet, and they should probably start to think about cashing in and receiving a fee so they can find a replacement.

He was one of the most creative players in the Championship last term, but European football is likely to be a big pulling factor.