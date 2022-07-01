Club submit bid to sign Sheffield United player

Olympiacos have made an offer to sign Sheffield United’s Max Lowe, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The defender has been with the Blades since signing from Derby County in 2020, but has been unable to assert himself as part of the first team squad on a consistent basis.

A loan move to Nottingham Forest last season saw him play 20 games in the Championship as the Reds secured promotion to the Premier League.

Lowe has previously played for Derby, Shrewsbury Town and Aberdeen.

The 25-year old only made eight league appearances during his time at Bramall Lane, all of which came in the Premier League as the team suffered relegation from the top flight in 2021.

During his time at the City Ground, Lowe managed one goal and four assists as he became a useful squad player for Steve Cooper’s side.

An exit from United now could be on the horizon as the full back looks surplus to requirements in Paul Heckingbottom’s squad.

The Greek side won the nation’s Super League title by 12 points last year.

Sheffield United begin their season with an away trip to Watford on August 1.

The Verdict

It looks apparent now that Lowe’s time at Bramall Lane will come to an end this summer.

It hasn’t really worked out for him there, but he showed at Forest that he is still capable of competing well at a high level.

Given Olympiacos’ ties to Forest, there is still a chance he ends up back in Nottinghamshire at some point.

Although a move straight to Greece could be quite an exciting adventure, especially given the team is extremely competitive at the top of their premiere division.