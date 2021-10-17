‘Club statement please’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Cardiff City fans slam key figure after derby defeat

Cardiff City were hammered by rivals Swansea City 3-0 this afternoon, increasing the pressure on boss Mick McCarthy.

The defeat, which was a sixth consecutive one in the league, has left the Bluebirds in 20th position, with the support understandably livid with the manner of the loss against the Swans.

In fairness, the Bluebirds missed huge opportunities at crucial moments in the game, as Ryan Giles should’ve put them ahead, whilst Curtis Nelson should’ve equalised with a free header from a corner. Nevertheless, on the whole, they were comfortably second best and were well beaten in the derby.

Such a result has put serious doubts on whether McCarthy will remain in charge for the trip to Fulham on Wednesday, and it’s fair to say that the majority of the support are demanding a change.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 05/06 Cameron Jerome Darren Purse Glenn Loovens Jason Koumas

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from a section of the fan base on Twitter…

That has got to be one of the worst displays I’ve ever seen. Cheers Mick. — SAMUEL 🐥 (@samuelxrk) October 17, 2021

Don’t need full time result update need a club statement update — Nem🐦 (@nem95) October 17, 2021

CLUB STATEMENT……… please — Soozles 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💙 (@soozles_) October 17, 2021

One of the worst footballing displays I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen a few in the past few years — Pel (@P_Rourke) October 17, 2021

6 Centre backs and we would have won. Has to be the tactic for Fulham — Dilmuhill (@How_soon_is_now) October 17, 2021

Time to go!!! — Lee Parsons (@leeparsonsphoto) October 17, 2021

Embarrassing. Get him out and put some serious thought in to the next appointment. Get a football man overseeing appointments!!! — Hoof_there_it_is.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SD8716) October 17, 2021