Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Club statement please’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Cardiff City fans slam key figure after derby defeat

Published

14 mins ago

on

Cardiff City were hammered by rivals Swansea City 3-0 this afternoon, increasing the pressure on boss Mick McCarthy.

The defeat, which was a sixth consecutive one in the league, has left the Bluebirds in 20th position, with the support understandably livid with the manner of the loss against the Swans.

In fairness, the Bluebirds missed huge opportunities at crucial moments in the game, as Ryan Giles should’ve put them ahead, whilst Curtis Nelson should’ve equalised with a free header from a corner. Nevertheless, on the whole, they were comfortably second best and were well beaten in the derby.

Such a result has put serious doubts on whether McCarthy will remain in charge for the trip to Fulham on Wednesday, and it’s fair to say that the majority of the support are demanding a change.

Can you name the Cardiff City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16

05/06

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from a section of the fan base on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Club statement please’, ‘Embarrassing’ – These Cardiff City fans slam key figure after derby defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: