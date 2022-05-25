Club set to opt against move for Sheffield United player

Serie A side Salernitana are set to opt against a permanent move for Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset this summer unless they can find a solution to his fitness issues, according to a report from The Star.

The 26-year-old has suffered with his fitness at Bramall Lane in recent years and was even told to lose weight in January before arriving in Italy on a loan spell that took him to the final couple of months of his contract in South Yorkshire.

He made just six appearances in the Italian top tier during the second half of the season though, recording no goals and just one assist with his impact being limited.

With this and Mousset rarely featuring for the Blades during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign, the Frenchman is confirmed to be leaving on the expiration of his current terms at Bramall Lane this summer, leaving the forward free to negotiate with other teams.

However, a return to Davide Nicola’s side doesn’t look set to happen anytime soon according to The Star, with Salernitana set to pursue other options.

A move back to the Italian side hasn’t been completely ruled out at this stage but a solution to his poor fitness record over the years will be needed if he is to secure a permanent transfer.

The Verdict:

Championship sides should be steering clear of Mousset this summer because of his fitness issues – and this is a shame because he has the ability to go on and be a real asset for any side in the division when he’s fit.

However, it’s probably not worth the risk for many second-tier clubs when they need to get value for money on players – because even if he accepts a modest wage – he won’t be worth investing in if he spends long periods of time out of action.

That’s even with the 26-year-old being a free agent, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up next. His move to Italy shows he’s prepared to move abroad again and he may end up in another European nation if he gets a satisfactory offer.

He will need to be disciplined even if he manages to find a solution to his fitness problems though, so 100% commitment and concentration will be required if he is to be a success elsewhere.

From United’s point of view, they will just be glad to move him on so they can bring in a fresh face to replace him, although they will perhaps regret the fact the Frenchman wasn’t able to fulfil his potential in South Yorkshire.