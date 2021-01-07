Club set to end deal with Stoke City man to secure signing of Premier League player

Galatasaray are set to terminate the loan deal of Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo in order to fund the signing of Jean-Michael Seri from Fulham, a report from Turkish outlet Sabah has claimed.

Seri was previously on loan with Galatasaray last season, and has been left out of Fulham’s squad for the first half of the current campaign, meaning he has made just two cup appearances for Scott Parker’s side since his return from Turkey.

Now it seems as though Galatsaray are keen on a reunion with Seri, although it appears they will have to make some alterations within their squad to allow for that to happen, and it looks as though Etebo could be the fall guy.

According to this latest update, Fulham are demanding €500,000 to allow Seri to return to Galatasaray on loan, and as a result, the Turkish giants are now set to terminate Etebo’s loan deal in order to ensure that can happen.

Since joining Galatasaray during the summer transfer window on loan with an option to buy, Etebo has started just five games in all competitions for the Turkish club, who he has also yet to score for.

Having joined Stoke back in the summer of 2018, Etebo has made 51 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, scoring twice, having spent the second half of last season on loan in Spain with Getafe.

The Verdict

This update on Etebo could be about to cause something of a problem for Stoke.

Given the difficult financial situation all clubs are working in at the minute, the Nigerian return to the club, which will add back on to their wage budget, could potentially make it harder for Stoke to get the deals they themselves need to make done this month.

However, from Etebo’s point of view, this may not be the worst thing to happen, since he does not seem to be getting at Galatasaray at the minute.

A return to Stoke could give him the opportunity to do that, although that may most likely be in the form of another loan elsewhere, since it could be difficult for him to now break into the Potters’ starting lineup.