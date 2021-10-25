Club seemingly regret not completing summer move for Fulham player

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has lit up Serie A this season since making the move to Napoli on a short-term basis, with the club currently sitting comfortably in first place – and it’s led to divisional rivals AS Roma being filled with regret over not completing a deal for the player themselves in summer, according to Corrierre Dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The Italian side – led by former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho – were on the hunt for recruits over summer to try and ensure the club could challenge at the top end of the Serie A table this year.

One of the names they turned to was Anguissa, who had racked up 36 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham in the previous season and had remained with the club despite their demotion to the second tier.

Mourinho fancied bringing the 25-year-old to the club to help shore up his midfield and to use his experience of top flight football to help in their battle for the title in Italy. The player did end up making the move to Serie A – but not to Roma. Instead, he decided to make the short-term move to Napoli and has so far flourished in the side.

He most recently put in a strong showing in the centre of the field against Mourinho’s men in a 0-0 draw. During the tie, he won more duels than any other player on the field and completed more dribbles than anybody else too – and was a large reason as to why his side picked up another valuable point.

Now, reports from Corrierre Dello Sport (via Sport Witness) in Italy claim that Roma do in fact have ‘growing regrets ‘over not being able to land the player themselves in summer. With Anguissa performing so well in his seven Serie A games so far, it’s easy to see why the club are so distraught to not have brought the midfielder in themselves.

Fulham themselves must be harbouring some regret over not being able to keep Anguissa at the club. He looked sharp when he played for the Cottagers at the beginning of the year and he has continued to thrive in Italy.

Roma will no doubt be keeping tabs on his performances and may hope they can eventually lure him to the side in the future, while Fulham may also be holding out hope of their own that a return to the top flight this year may convince Anguissa to stay on with them when his loan comes to an end at Napoli.

The Verdict

Anguissa has looked impressive since completing his move to Italy and already made himself a regular in the Napoli team. The fact that he is competing at such a high level right now – and helping the Italian side reach the summit of the league table – speaks volumes about his ability as a midfielder.

It comes as no shock then that Roma are regretful that they couldn’t work out a deal for Anguissa. With his performances going from strength-to-strength for Napoli, interest in his services will widen too, meaning even less of a chance of Roma tying him down to a deal after his loan spell if there are so many interested parties.