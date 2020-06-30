Club seeking fresh transfer agreement with Fulham

Galatasaray are keen to sign Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri on a permanent basis, according to VOLE commentator Ugur Karakullukcu.

Seri signed for the Cottagers from Nice for a club-record fee of £25m last summer, in what was seen as a massive coup and a significant statement of intent made by the London club.

The likes of Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund were said to be interested in signing the midfielder, but Fulham were the club to win the race for his signature in the end.

But after suffering relegation to the Championship in what was their first year back in the Premier League, Seri has since spent this season on loan in Turkey for Galatasaray.

Seri has made 32 appearances for Gala in 2019/20, scoring once and producing a series of impressive performances for the Turkish side, with the club now looking to do a permanent deal for him.

As per VOLE commentator Urgur Karakullukcu, Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim is a big fan of the Ivorian midfielder, with the club reportedly ready to start negotiations with Fulham at the end of the season.

With another two years left on his deal at Craven Cottage, it is likely that Fulham will receive a significant fee for Seri, but that isn’t likely to be anywhere near the £25m they paid due to financial issues.

The Verdict

Fulham will be looking to get a number of high-profile players off the books this summer as they continue to rebuild following their relegation from the Premier League.

Seri and the likes of André-Frank Zambo Anguissa are likely to be on their way out, and their departures could be massive for Scott Parker.

Getting them off the wage bill and selling them for major fees could be beneficial for the club as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of 2020/21.