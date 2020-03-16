Club responds to Fulham interest in 16-goal striker

Huddersfield Town interim chairman Mark Devlin has responded to interest from Fulham and other Championship clubs in striker Karlan Grant.

The Yorkshire side reportedly turned down a £15m bid during the January transfer window, with Scott Parker’s side said to be interested.

Grant joined the Terriers in January 2019 from Charlton Athletic for £2m and has now scored 20 goals in 47 appearances.

Amid interest from Huddersfield’s championship rivals, Devlin was defiant and claimed the club did not need to sell their prized asset.

“Let’s be really honest, a guy like Karlan is going to attract interest – goalscorers will attract interest and I have no doubt Karlan will be feted in the summer,” said Devlin (via Yorkshire Live).

“We don’t have to sell him and if Karlan decided he wanted to be part of our group longer term, then that would delight us.

“We have to look at that, though, when it comes to the time.

“At the moment, I am delighted to say Karlan is really throwing himself into his work, so to speak, and is doing everything he can to help us make sure we are nice and safe in the Championship.”

Huddersfield are braced for further bids for Grant this summer, with Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion having also been linked to the 22-year-old.

The verdict

This has been a tough season for Huddersfield and the form of Grant has been a rare bright spot.

Given his all-around play and record in front of goal it is no surprise there is interest in him and this could spell trouble for the club come the summer.

With Premier League sides and teams on the brink of promotion linked, it is likely Grant could push for a move and that puts Huddersfield in a very tricky position.