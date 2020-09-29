Club responds to Derby County transfer offer

Derby County have had a bid worth £750,000 rejected for SV Darmstadt striker Serdar Dursun, according to reports from BILD.

The Rams are in the market for a new centre-forward, with Phillip Cocu revealing that he is hopeful of bringing in a new striker before this weekend’s trip to Norwich City.

Chris Martin bid farewell to Pride Park at the end of last season, whilst an injury to Martyn Waghorn means that Jack Marriott is the club’s only available striker at the moment.

A player who has emerged as a transfer target for the Rams is Darmstadt’s Serdar Dursun, who has been heavily linked with a move to the East Midlands.

Dursun scored 19 goals in 36 appearances for Darmstadt in the German second tier last season, and the 6-foot-3 powerhouse would add real presence and physical prowess to Derby’s front-line.

But according to BILD. Derby have had a first offer of around £750,000 turned down by Darmstadt, who are reportedly looking to receive double that amount for the striker.

Dursun only has one year left on his contract in Germany, so it remains to be seen whether Derby improve their offer in their attempts of landing the forward before the transfer window closes.

The Verdict

I think Derby should definitely look to pay what Darmstadt are looking for.

Dursun looks to be a physically strong striker who could be a key asset for the Rams.

They have brought in some exciting wide players who can get forward and get deliveries into the box, and that could be beneficial for Dursun.