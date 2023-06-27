Swansea City’s transfer business may now start to get under way after the confirmation of Michael Duff’s arrival from Barnsley.

The Swans will be looking to improve on last season’s top-10 finish and make a real run at the play-offs.

They will hope Duff, who has guided Cheltenham Town to promotion and Barnsley to the League One play-off final in recent years, will be the man to do so.

The Swans will be looking to give Duff the best squad possible in the next few months as they prepare for the 2023/24 season.

One player who the club has been linked with is Exeter City’s Josh Key, and it has now emerged the club have had a second bid rejected by Exeter City for Josh Key, as per Football Insider.

What is Josh Key’s situation?

The 23-year-old defender has been with the Grecians since 2015, when they signed him from Torquay United.

He spent numerous years in the club’s academy before making his debut for Exeter in the EFL Trophy in 2018.

Key didn’t become a regular in the Exeter team straight away, but in the 2020/21 season, the defender played 48 times in all competitions and earned his place in the first team.

Since that season, Key has established himself as the club’s first choice right back and more importantly a very good player at League Two and One level.

The last few years has seen the defender attract a host of interest up and down the football league pyramid.

Which teams are interested in Josh Key?

However, this summer seems the most significant as he is about to become a free agent this summer due to his contract expiring and teams are beginning to circle.

It was reported by Football Insider earlier this week that West Bromwich Albion, Plymouth Argyle and Swansea are all keen on signing the 23-year-old.

Swansea City see second bid rejected

There is an expectation that Key will leave the club this summer, but while he is a free agent, whoever is going to buy him will need to pay Exeter a compensation fee due to his age.

This is needed if Key moves to a club in the same country, so if an agreement can't be reached for compensation, Key may have to move abroad, where a deal wouldn’t need to be agreed.

Swansea are believed to have made two bids for Key and are now prepared to go to tribunal if need be. West Brom and Plymouth remain interested and are also trying to reach an agreement with the League One side.