Club respond as Sheffield Wednesday table transfer bid to sign 26-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday have had a bid rejected for Wigan Athletic midfielder Josh Windass, as per The Star.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Hillsborough last season where made nine appearances, scoring three goals before he was struck with several injury niggles that hampered his progress.

The Star claims that Garry Monk’s side made several initial enquiries at the start of August, but have now had a real offer turned down by the Latics.

Wigan Athletic are of course in administration after a disastrous cluster of events took place that ultimately meant they had only one course of action, and they now find themselves being managed by receivers as the new season looms.

The Latics have already let go of several players this summer in a bid to balance the books, but it appears they are standing firm on Windass as it stands.

Sheffield Wednesday themselves are in financial struggle off of the pitch, and were recently dealt a 12 point deduction that will be applied in the 2020/21 season after a breach of FFP rules.

Windass, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or forward, has been at Wigan since 2018 after he joined from Rangers.

As of yet, it is unclear whether the Owls will continue to pursue Windass and place a new bid for the player.