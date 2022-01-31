Club respond as Huddersfield Town submit offer to sign playmaker

Huddersfield Town are the latest Championship club to be linked with a move for Zian Flemming.

The Fortuna Sittard playmaker has attracted the attention of Huddersfield this window.

However, according to Dutch outlet VI.nl, the club have had an offer for the player rejected.

Sittard are 17th in the Eredivisie, but have placed a substantial price tag on Flemming.

The 23-year old has caught the eye despite playing in the struggling side. According to Yorkshire Live, Nottingham Forest and Millwall are also interested in the player.

However, Sittord’s stance on the player makes it unlikely the Terries get this transfer over the line this January.

Huddersfield are currently fighting over the remaining play-off places under Carlos Corberan.

His side are seventh in the Championship, two places clear of rivals for Flemming Forest. The club are level on points with Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough, but behind on goal difference in the battle for a top six berth.

Next up for Huddersfield is the visit of Derby County to the John Smith Stadium on February 2.

The Verdict

It doesn’t look like Huddersfield will get this transfer over the line, but it might be one to keep an eye on in the Summer.

Flemming has performed well enough to draw this much attention on him and clubs will likely be interested in him again come the end of the season.

It would’ve been a good signing to secure this window for Corberan’s side as they push for the play-offs.

There are still a few hours left in the window so perhaps there could be a late twist to come in this story.