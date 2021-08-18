Club remain in talks with Sheffield United over Sander Berge

Serie A side Napoli remain in contact with Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United over a potential move for Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane for most of the summer following the Blades’ relegation from the Premier League, with former boss Chris Wilder speaking out about the midfielder’s future Champions League ambitions back in February.

After Norway’s failure to qualify for this summer’s European Championships, he was set to be able to spend a full pre-season with new manager Slavisa Jokanovic in South Yorkshire, but suffered with an injury he sustained in the latter stages of last season and was unable to join training until late last month.

However, the Norwegian has started in the Blades’ two opening league games despite being linked with a move elsewhere and could potentially remain with the Championship side beyond the summer, with the club refusing to lower their £35m valuation of the midfielder.

This is despite the fact six sides are reported to have been previously interested in Berge’s services, including Everton, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio.

The Gunners were said to be pursuing a double deal to lure him and Sheffield United teammate Aaron Ramsdale to the Emirates Stadium, although they are now preparing a £28m bid to just take the latter away from the South Yorkshire side.

But as per the Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper report, Napoli’s interest in the 23-year-old hasn’t wavered and they believe the Italian outfit are counting on him to push for a move in the final knockings of the summer window.

The outlet also states the Blades want to solve some of the ‘financial problems’ created by their relegation by selling one of their treasured assets, meaning either Berge and/or Ramsdale are likely to leave before the end of the window.

The Verdict:

On the last point about ‘financial problems’, the money situation at Bramall Lane doesn’t seem to be bad at all despite their relegation and if it really was that severe, they wouldn’t be holding out for such high fees for both Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge.

Relegation does bring its’ challenges with a decreased amount of revenue – but that’s just part and parcel of suffering the drop so Sheffield United fans shouldn’t be concerned by the Italian outlet’s report.

Moving on to Berge, it will be interesting to see whether Napoli activate the £35m release clause needed to bypass the Blades in negotiations and talk directly with the player.

It seems as though the Serie A club will continue to knock his price down until the end of the window – and it wouldn’t be a surprise if nothing major happens with the Norwegian’s transfer situation until transfer deadline day.

Unless something drastically changes, the 23-year-old looks set to remain at Bramall Lane until at least January – and his presence in the middle of the park could be the difference between promotion and remaining in the second tier at the end of the season.