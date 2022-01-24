Club reject AFC Bournemouth’s transfer advances

It could be a nervy end to the transfer window for Peterborough United with the news today that Bournemouth have tested the waters for Siriki Dembele with two bids, as reported by the club’s media team (via Peterborough Telegraph).

The club have been reliant on the 25-year-old as one of their main creative outlets this year and he is well established as a regular in the starting eleven, making 24 Championship appearances for them with six goal contributions.

The side then are understandably reluctant to part ways with the player – and it’s been revealed by Barry Fry that Bournemouth have already had two bids rejected for his services.

Scott Parker is desperate to add some more attacking flair to his ranks and it looks like one of the players he could be keen to do business for is Dembele. Having already launched two bids – and seen both snubbed – he may not lodge another but the interest has certainly been there for the forward.

Despite having never been in the Championship before up to this point, he has adapted to the league with ease. Although he hasn’t managed the same goal haul as he did in the last campaign for Posh, he has already matched his goals total from the two seasons before that this campaign.

Peterborough then will want to hold onto him – and Fry has admitted they have already made two bids and that he will be ‘glad’ when the window closes. He said: “Siriki and his agent came to see me and we had a long discussion about things.

“The next day we had a bid from Bournemouth which we turned down immediately and the day after that we had another bid which we also rejected. Bournemouth might be back again, but I will be glad when the transfer window shuts next week (January 31) as it’s unsettling for players and speculation is doing us no good in our situation.”

If Peterborough can hold onto Dembele then amid all this fresh interest, it will be good going by the club and could help them stay afloat in the second tier this season if they keep him.

The Verdict

Bournemouth going for Siriki Dembele isn’t a surprise but it might take a hefty offer to take him away from Peterborough before the window closes.

Granted, the side could end up losing him for nothing but keeping him until the end of the season could allow them to reevaluate what league they are in and then find an adequate replacement in time. To lose him in the middle of the season could be a huge blow to their chances of staying up.

Scott Parker will want him to join the Cherries on their quest to try and seal a promotion spot – and he could certainly thrive in that role and relish the chance to do so – but Posh perhaps can’t afford to lose him now. He’s a very creative player with plenty of flair and it would be a huge loss to the club if they sold him.

Bournemouth still have chance to tempt him away but if Peterborough can hold onto him, it could be the best bit of business that they do all month in the window.