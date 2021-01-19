Club ready to take decision that could pave way for Nottingham Forest to make signing

West Bromwich Albion are ready to terminate the loan of Filip Krovinovic with Nottingham Forest thought to be keen on him.

The attacking midfielder was signed by Slaven Bilic once again for the Baggies’ return to the Premier League but has not played often and Sam Allardyce is now ready to let him go.

Indeed, this could be of interest to Nottingham Forest with Record claiming that the Reds are eyeing a loan deal themselves, taking him for the rest of the season from parent club Benfica.

According to Football Insider, the Baggies are now ready to wield the axe with Krovinovic and send him back to Portugal but it might not be so long until we see him return to these shores, this time glad in Garibaldi Red.

The Verdict

The Croatian attacking midfielder has got talent but it seems as though Allardyce doesn’t have a plan for him and would rather let him go.

He’s obviously got experience of playing in the Championship with Albion, however, and that could put him in good stead with Forest looking to continue climbing up the table after appearing to at last turn a corner under Chris Hughton.

Time will tell, of course, but it certainly looks as though he’s leaving the Hawthorns very soon.