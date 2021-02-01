‘Club proved me wrong’ – Many Brentford fans react to transfer involving West Ham player

Brentford has bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of West Ham centre-back Winston Reid, the club have confirmed.

Reid spent the first-half of this season on loan at American outfit Kansas City, but the MLS side have decided against signing the New Zealand international on a permanent basis which opened the door for the Bees.

The defender hasn’t played for West Ham for almost three years following a succession of injuries, but has now dropped down to the Championship and will spend the remainder of the campaign at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford are just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places having played a game fewer than second-placed Swansea City, the Bees have managed just once clean sheet in their previous nine Championship matches.

Reid made more than 200 appearances in English football following his move to West Ham from Denmark, and will bring a wealth of experience to the West London outfit’s backline.

Here’s how the Brentford faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Reid’s arrival:

Strange signing but decent defensive option — Sam (@samgardiner29) February 1, 2021

Really good signing. — HeadlessBee 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@pjheadless) February 1, 2021

I am weak at the knees 😍😍 https://t.co/y05crIthIp — 𝒮𝒽𝑜𝓃𝒶✨ (@shonafran) February 1, 2021

Club proved me wrong and could be a very good loan if it works out. https://t.co/1rOjlVFgeb — Jatin Guntupalli (@JatinGuntupalli) February 1, 2021

Winston Reid, still in the league.

Honestly, I have no idea if he’s still good, but it’s a defender so we’ll take him https://t.co/sPElB9F2GG — વિકેશ #BlackLivesMatter (@TheRainMeister1) February 1, 2021

huge dub https://t.co/XfN25rNnsy — ÜN ÜN ÜN (@bfclewis0) February 1, 2021

Omds what a signing https://t.co/5m7AnXrq9X — GP (@georgepayne99) February 1, 2021