Club place £2m price-tag on striker wanted by Blackburn, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Stoke

Livingston have placed a £2 million price-tag on striker Lyndon Dykes, reports Mail Online.

Dykes, 24, has scored 12 goals in all competitions for SPL side Livingston this season. He’s emerged as a target of both Celtic and Rangers, but several Championship clubs are said to interested as well.

All of Barnsley, Blackburn, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Stoke and Wigan are in the mix, but they’ll need to produce £2 million to bring the striker across the border.

The Australian has been the main man for Livingston this season. They currently sit in a commendable 5th-place of the SPL table – seven points behind 3rd-place Motherwell.

With Celtic and Rangers chasing Dykes though, it could be hard for any of the above mentioned Championship clubs to tempt him into the English game.

Teams in the Championship are showing more of a tendency to bring Scottish-based players to England. The SPL and Scottish Football League is becoming a hotbed for emerging young footballers, and Dykes could well be the next to fit that mould.

Despite being in only his first season with Livingston, it’s hard to see Dykes staying past the summer given all the outside interest shown in him.

The verdict

Dykes has had a good season with Livingston. He’s an all-round striker who looks to have a lot more to offer, and this coming summer will be a big one for him.

The Championship would be a good fit for him but with Celtic and Rangers both looking to land the 24-year-old, the likes of Blackburn, Boro, Millwall and Stoke could be left disappointed with the outcome of this one.