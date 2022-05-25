Club offer 25-year-old new contract amid previous Portsmouth, Blackburn and Huddersfield transfer interest

Notts County have offered striker Kyle Wootton a new contract despite interest from Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth, as per BBC Nottingham.

The future of Wootton has been unsure for some time as there has been interest in the player since the January transfer window when Blackburn and Huddersfield were understood to be keeping tabs on the player.

Since then, interest in the player has only increased with him finishing the season having scored 19 goals in 43 league games.

Portsmouth have spoken out on their interest in the player as Danny Cowley recently told The News: “Kyle’s one who’s on the list. He’s a free agent and he’s one we’re aware of and have watched a lot of. He’s a big boy around 6ft 4in and relatively mobile for a player of his size.

“He’s rangy and mobile with good link and hold up play. He’s also scored goals at National League level. Whether he can do it at a higher level time will tell. He’s a free transfer, so I’m sure they’ll be a lot of clubs who will be interested in him.”

After their play-off defeat on Monday night, Magpies boss Ian Burchnall admitted he was unsure about the player’s future and there were conversations to be had.

However, with County now looking towards another season in the National League you can imagine it only increases the player’s desire to leave.

Despite this though, Notts County today confirmed that the player has been offered a new deal at the club as they hope to keep his services for another season.

Whether or not, the 25-year-old will be convinced to sign it is yet to be seen but it shows a sign of intent from Notts County as other sides come after their man.

The Verdict:

You can see why Notts County offered Wootton another contract as they will be desperate to keep his services at the club, especially with another season in the National League coming since he has proved himself at this level.

However, it would be surprising if we saw the goal scorer sign the new contract with County given the level of interest in him from teams two or three leagues higher.

Cowley has spoken out on his interest in the player so there’s no doubt in his mind that people are interested in him.

The only thing that may stop one of these moves from happening is the question of whether he will be able to succeed at a higher level which is something Cowley has already questioned himself. However, given how long some of the sides have been after the player, it seems likely a move could still come this summer despite the best interests of County.