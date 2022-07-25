Club named in pursuit of in-demand Burnley player open to leaving Turf Moor

Shrewsbury Town have been named as one of the clubs in pursuit of in-demand Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips, according to the Shropshire Star.

Lancs Live reported earlier this month that multiple Championship and League One clubs were keen on Phillips and that loan and permanent offers had been made.

It is understood that the 24-year-old is happy at Turf Moor and keen to force his way into Vincent Kompany’s first team plans but would be open to leaving to secure regular senior football.

A fresh report from the Shropshire Star has claimed that Shrewsbury are one of the clubs battling to sign Phillips as they look to strengthen their options in midfield.

The former Liverpool and Norwich City academy player only has one year left on his current contract at Turf Moor.

Phillips joined the Clarets as a free agent in 2019, six months after leaving Norwich, but has never made a senior appearance for the North West club.

He’s spent much of his time contracted to Burnley out on loan – including making 86 appearances across three separate spells at Morecambe.

The Verdict

It’s been an impressive window already for Shrewsbury and signing Phillips would continue that, if they can win the race for him.

He proved his quality at League One level last term with Morecambe, playing a vital role in keeping them in the third tier, and would be a real asset for Steve Cotterill ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

They may find it tough to land him given there appears to be significant interest in the 24-year-old from both the Championship and League One.

Previous reports have indicated he’s open to leaving Turf Moor in pursuit of regular football but you feel with a year left on his deal Burnley will prefer a sale to another loan.