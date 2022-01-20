Club manager denies interest in Ipswich Town players

Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical have no interest in signing Ipswich Town duo Zanda Siziba and Ben Morris.

Hamilton boss Stuart Taylor rubbished any reports linking the club with Zanda Siziba and Ben Morris, both Ipswich players.

Independent Ipswich Town site TWTD had reported Hamilton’s interest in both players. However, Taylor has denied the story, suggesting the club has no interest in bringing them to Scotland’s second division.

“I don’t comment on speculation. If it said on the TWTD site, I wouldn’t believe it,” said Taylor, via the Daily Record.

“If they said it was snowing and I was standing in a snow storm, I would still double-check.”

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Ipswich Town players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Andre Dozzell? Yes No

Taylor also added that during his time at Ipswich, as assistant manager under Paul Lambert, they banned the site from the stadium.

Neither player has featured for Ipswich in League One this campaign, with the side currently 11th in the table.

Kieran McKenna took over the side in December, with his side losing their most recent fixture 2-0 away to Bolton Wanderers.

That result put to an end their two game winning run, victories coming against Gillingham and Wycombe Wanderers. A 1-1 draw with Sunderland also made for a good result, with good form going into that defeat to Bolton.

Up next for McKenna’s side is the visit of Accrington Stanley, who are directly above Ipswich in the table. Only one point separates the sides as they meet on January 22.

The Verdict

That Taylor actually named the site in question really validates the story that the club has no interest in those players.

Oftentimes, a manager will speak much more vaguely and dodge questions about transfer stories.

But Taylor was definitive here so don’t expect Hamilton to have any sudden interest in Morris or Siziba.

The players could still leave this window, especially given their total lack of game time so far this season.