Club make definitive decision on future of Nottingham Forest’s Joao Carvalho

Nottingham Forest outcast, Joao Carvalho, will not be making another move to UD Almería, with the Spanish club not taking up the option they have to sign him permanently this summer.

Carvalho was a £13.2m arrival back at Forest ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, but he’s failed to make the impact expected of him at the City Ground.

The 24-year-old playmaker registered 12 goal involvements in the Championship during his first season in Nottingham, but his impact faded under Sabri Lamouchi and he was shipped out on loan to Almería last summer.

Yet, Carvalho’s impact in the Spanish second-tier has been poor and he’s failed to score a single goal during his time with Almería.

It’s now been revealed by Radio Marca Almería that the club will not be exercising the option in their favour to make his loan move permanent in the summer, citing ‘performance below expectation’.

La UD Almería descarta ejecutar la opción de compra que poseía sobre Joao Carvalho. El portugués fue uno de los últimos fichajes veraniegos de los rojiblanco, habiendo demostrado un rendimiento por debajo de lo esperado ⚽️https://t.co/pU5clGpkNx pic.twitter.com/RbuzUhsvpG — Radio Marca Almería (@RadioMarcaAlmer) June 11, 2021

Carvalho reportedly struck a five-year contract with Forest upon his club-record arrival, meaning that as he heads back to the Championship club this summer, he’s still got two years remaining on his deal.

He will, though, return to another new manager in the form of Chris Hughton, who replaced Lamouchi following a lacklustre start to the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict

Carvalho is still struggling to get his career back on track following his club-record arrival at Forest.

This loan was meant to be a fresh start for him, but he’s not convinced Almería and it is little surprise that they aren’t going to be taking him on a permanent deal.

What the summer now holds for the 24-year-old is anyone’s guess.

He’s got a decent amount of time left on his Forest deal, but where he fits into Hughton’s plans is anyone’s guess.

Another opportunity might materialise, but whoever takes a chance on the playmaker in 2021/22 is taking on a huge risk.

