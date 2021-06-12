Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest News

Club make definitive decision on future of Nottingham Forest’s Joao Carvalho

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest outcast, Joao Carvalho, will not be making another move to UD Almería, with the Spanish club not taking up the option they have to sign him permanently this summer. 

Carvalho was a £13.2m arrival back at Forest ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, but he’s failed to make the impact expected of him at the City Ground.

The 24-year-old playmaker registered 12 goal involvements in the Championship during his first season in Nottingham, but his impact faded under Sabri Lamouchi and he was shipped out on loan to Almería last summer.

20 facts about Nottingham Forest’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20

Joao Carvalho is the club's record signing.

Yet, Carvalho’s impact in the Spanish second-tier has been poor and he’s failed to score a single goal during his time with Almería.

It’s now been revealed by Radio Marca Almería that the club will not be exercising the option in their favour to make his loan move permanent in the summer, citing ‘performance below expectation’.

Carvalho reportedly struck a five-year contract with Forest upon his club-record arrival, meaning that as he heads back to the Championship club this summer, he’s still got two years remaining on his deal.

He will, though, return to another new manager in the form of Chris Hughton, who replaced Lamouchi following a lacklustre start to the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict 

Carvalho is still struggling to get his career back on track following his club-record arrival at Forest.

This loan was meant to be a fresh start for him, but he’s not convinced Almería and it is little surprise that they aren’t going to be taking him on a permanent deal.

What the summer now holds for the 24-year-old is anyone’s guess.

He’s got a decent amount of time left on his Forest deal, but where he fits into Hughton’s plans is anyone’s guess.

Another opportunity might materialise, but whoever takes a chance on the playmaker in 2021/22 is taking on a huge risk.

Thoughts? Let us know! 


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Club make definitive decision on future of Nottingham Forest’s Joao Carvalho

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: