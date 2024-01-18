Highlights Real Salt Lake has shown interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Windass has attracted interest from clubs in South America, including Club Atlético Talleres, and the United States.

Sheffield Wednesday faces a tricky situation as they could receive a fee for Windass if he leaves this month but would lose a key player in their survival bid. They want the situation resolved quickly.

MLS side Real Salt Lake have reportedly made contact to sign Sheffield Wednesday attacking midfielder Josh Windass, according to journalist Tom Bogert on X.

30-year-old Windass, who scored Wednesday's late winner in last season's play-off final against Barnsley, is out of contract at Hillsborough at the end of the season and has been attracting interest from a range of clubs from abroad.

Given his contractual situation, Wednesday find themselves in a difficult situation as the player has less than six months left on his deal and is free to sign a pre-contract with any team outside of England.

If Windass was to leave the club this month, Wednesday would receive a fee for the player but would be without a key player in their survival bid, but if he stayed until the end of the season, he would leave for free providing he hadn't signed a new deal. It's a tricky situation for the club that they'll want resolved quickly.

Transfer interest in Josh Windass

The former Rangers man has attracted interest from clubs in South America and the United States, according to the Sheffield Star.

It was reported by the Sky Sports Transfer Centre on January 4th that Argentinian outfit Club Atlético Talleres were interested in signing the Wednesday man, while there is now concrete interest in the midfielder from Real Salt Lake in the MLS.

The club from Utah are said to have been in touch with Wednesday to strike a deal that would see Windass play for the American outfit, according to the Sheffield Star.

Club Atlético Talleres are seemingly long-time admirers of the Wednesday man, having reportedly tried to sign him in the summer of 2022, putting in a sizeable six-figure bid for the player, according to The Yorkshire Post.

It remains to be seen if Windass will leave, or where he'll end up, but the chance to play football in South America or the United States could be very attractive, given that Windass is now 30-years-old and has spent his entire career playing in England and Scotland.

Josh Windass' time at Sheffield Wednesday

Windass initially joined the club on loan from Wigan Athletic in 2020, before joining permanently later that year.

He's made 127 appearances in total for the club, scoring 36 times and registering 17 assists since making the move to Hillsborough in January 2020.

Josh Windass' time at Sheffield Wednesday - Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2019/20 Championship 9 3 0 2020/21 Championship 44 10 6 2021/22 League One 12 4 2 2022/23 League One 42 16 7 2023/24 Championship 20 3 2

Windass has started just over half of the club's league games this season, starting 14 out of 27 games, making three further appearances from the bench, showing that when fit and available he's a useful player for Danny Rohl's side.

He's scored three times in all competitions this season, including two in the Championship. Sheffield Wednesday are faced with a dilemma this month and won't want Windass leaving for nothing, but presumably Danny Rohl would like him to stay as Wednesday bid to stay up.

Windass doesn't seem to be short of suitors and the chance to experience football in a different country may mean that the Owls struggle to keep hold of him.