Bologna has proposed a future purchase clause of €15 million, which they are now unwilling to pay, and are negotiating a cut-rate price with Leicester for the 20-year-old.

Leicester should stick to the agreed €13 million clause for Kristiansen's permanent deal, as accepting a lower price would be a big loss and Bologna's interest in keeping him bodes well for a potential return in the future.

Bologna are currently in talks with Leicester City to negotiate a deal for Victor Kristiansen.

According to Tutto Mercato Web, the Serie A side are keen to keep the defender beyond his current loan deal with them.

The defender has featured in five of the team’s opening eight league fixtures, helping the team to their 11th place standing in the Italian top flight.

The side is unbeaten with the Dane in the side, winning two and drawing three so far.

Kristiansen signed for Bologna during the summer as part of a season-long loan agreement following Leicester’s relegation from the Premier League.

What is the latest news surrounding Victor Kristiansen’s future?

Bologna negotiated a future purchase clause that could allow them to sign the defender on a permanent basis.

This clause is worth €15 million (£13 million), which is now proving a figure that the club is unwilling to pay.

Despite the season still being such early days, the Italian side are still keen to find a solution in order to keep the player beyond his loan deal.

They have come to Leicester to negotiate a cut-rate price for the 20-year-old, hoping to secure a discount on his services.

The two clubs have been negotiating for a few weeks, with no conclusive agreement yet reached.

Bologna understand that an agreement is unlikely given they have already set a figure to make the deal permanent.

However, it is a sign of his progress that the club is already keen on keeping him after just five league appearances.

Kristiansen made just 12 appearances for Leicester in the league last season as the team finished 18th in the Premier League table.

He signed from FC Copenhagen in January 2023 in a deal worth a reported £17 million.

The Dane’s contract runs until the summer of 2028, giving Leicester a lot of leverage in any negotiations over his future.

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Leicester are currently leading the way in the Championship table, two points clear of second place Ipswich Town.

The gap to Preston North End in third is a further eight points, giving Enzo Maresca’s side a reasonable cushion to the play-off places.

Leicester have earned an impressive 30 points from a possible 33, with the Foxes looking good to earn automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Next up for the Championship club is a clash away to Norwich City on 21 October.

Should Leicester accept a cut-rate price for Victor Kristiansen?

The club negotiated a £13 million clause to make the deal permanent, and they should really stick to that.

Considering what they paid to sign him last January, accepting any lower would be a big loss that they can’t really afford.

Given that he is already performing well enough for Bologna to look to make the deal permanent also bodes well for a potential return to the King Power Stadium down the line.

The full-back didn’t stand out at Leicester last season, but he is still young and this loan move could help him eventually make it with the Foxes in the long run if Bologna can’t afford this £13 million fee.