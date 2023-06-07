AS Roma are unwilling to meet the €18 million (£15.4m) pre-agreed fee to purchase Diego Llorente on a permanent basis.

According to Roma Giallorossa, the Serie A giants are looking for a discount worth up to €7 to 8 million (£6-6.8m).

The Spaniard spent the second half of the season on loan in the Italian capital, featuring just nine times in the league all season.

As part of the deal, the two clubs agreed a fee to make the deal permanent this summer.

Does Diego Llorente have a future with Leeds United?

Llorente initially signed for Leeds in the summer of 2020 from Real Sociedad, and has been an important squad member in the time since.

However, he made just eight league appearances in the first half of the campaign before making the switch to Roma.

The decision to loan out Llorente was made when Jesse Marsch and Victor Orta were both still held important positions at the club.

With both men gone, it remains to be seen what stance Leeds may take regarding the future of the 29-year-old with relegation also likely to play a role in their decision.

How will relegation impact Leeds United’s transfer stance over Diego Llorente?

It is understood that Roma are seeking a discount due to Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League.

The Italian giants feel that the £15.4 million figure represents too big of a fee in order to make the deal permanent and believe that Leeds’ negotiating position has been weakened by their drop-down to the Championship.

Both clubs are set to meet to discuss the future of the centre back, with Roma keen to do a deal this summer.

Leeds are yet to appoint a new manager, meaning any decision may not be made until a new coach is at the helm of the first team squad.

Should Leeds United sell Diego Llorente to Roma at a discounted price?

Considering the defender will turn 30 at the start of the new season, cashing-in and still earning roughly £10 million should be seen as a positive for Leeds.

Getting his wages off the books will be a big help now that the team is down in the Championship.

Leeds should be keen to move on any dead weight that a new manager does not need.

Unless an appointment comes in and decides they want to keep Llorente, Leeds should be happy to cash-in, even at a discounted price.