Millwall are in a dangerous position in the league and they are reportedly set to bring back club legend Neil Harris to try and save them from a tight relegation battle.

The bottom of the Championship table is starting to tighten up. The likes of Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday are starting to pick up points, while the teams above them are starting to struggle.

One of those struggling sides is Millwall. Rotherham, who are plum bottom of the second tier, are the only team who are in worse form, right now, than the Lions. They had a run of three consecutive wins between Christmas and New Year's Day, but they have only picked up one point since then. A managerial change looks set to happen, and a club legend is being linked with a return to save his old side.

Neil Harris set to return Millwall job

Millwall club legend Neil Harris is set to come back to his beloved Millwall to try and help them survive relegation. Aaron Paul has reported that the Cambridge United manager said goodbye to his players after the team's loss to Bolton Wanderers last night, and an announcement is expected imminently.

John Percy of The Telegraph has also said that the sacking of manager Joe Edwards is set to happen sooner rather than later.

It was first reported that he was on standby to return to become manager of the Lions, in case results under Edwards didn't start to pick up, by Alan Nixon, via his Patreon.

The current Cambridge boss was in the Millwall dugout for over four years, between March 2015 and October 2019. He has guided Cambridge away from the drop-zone this season, in League One, after joining in December of last year.

According to South London Press' Richard Cawley, David Livermore, Harris' long-term assistant, will also be returning to The Den alongside him.

Harris is expected to sign an 18-month deal when the move is agreed.

Millwall made the wrong managerial choice back in October

The switch to go from Gary Rowett to Edwards back in mid-October was an odd one. Rowett had been with the club for four years, and he had a very distinctive style of football that wasn't at all the way that the current manager wants to play. Over his time at The Den, the 49-year-old built a team to suit this more direct style of football, so Edwards was working with the wrong type of tools for the job that he wanted to do from the get go.

Harris would be much more suited to the players that Millwall have. He's helped Cambridge be much more defensively solid, and the players that he's been working with since December aren't ones that are necessarily conducive to heavy possession football; it's not been quite as direct as a Rowett team, but closer to that style.

It was such a gamble to go from a manager at one end of the football philosophical spectrum to a manager at the other in the middle of the season, and that risk hasn't provided rewards.

Handing Harris an 18-month deal suggests that the board are ready to go back on their decision to pursue a different style of football.